Image of Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal after winning the 2006 NBA Finals, taken from Google Images

“A Mixture of Kobe Bryant and Penny Hardaway”: Shaquille O’Neal Confidently Gave Away The Keys of the Kingdom to Dwyane Wade

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the NBA’s most dominant big men. There is no doubt that the Lakers legend sits comfortably atop the pantheon of the greatest NBA centers. With 4 rings and a legacy that will scare anyone, Shaq was different.

Dominance is the word we associate with the 7-foot giant. So, naturally, he was expected to lead everywhere he went. His prowess with the pick and roll meant that guards across the league salivated at the prospect of playing with O’Neal.

Only Penny Hardaway and Kobe Bryant were the lucky ones. Until the relationship between Kobe and Shaq soured in Los Angeles. Then it was time for Shaq to look elsewhere.

Also read: The Michael Jordan of Delaware: Donte DiVincenzo’s Nickname Explained Amid Impressive Run for the Warriors

“A Mixture of Kobe Bryant and Penny Hardaway”: Shaquille O’Neal identified Dwyane Wade as his next partner in crime

Tied at 3 championships a piece, Kobe and Shaq’s fallout was the talk of the early 2000s. And when it finally fell, Shaq found himself in Miami. He was set to partner up with Dwyane Wade and when they did, they won in 2006.

But according to Shaq, it is as if he knew the outcome already. The Big Diesel recalls that he saw Dwyane Wade put in the work against Baron Davis, one of the league’s most feared players at the time.

And that was enough for Shaq. He told the Lakers he wanted to be traded to Miami and upon his arrival, he sought out Wade to tell him that the team was his. Take a look at the video below, where Shaq elucidates his actions.

Also read: “How Long Have You And Charles Barkley Been Together?”: Shaquille O’Neal Left Speechless On NBAonTNT

Shaq handed the keys to the kingdom to Wade

The Flash was an electrifying superstar as soon as he entered the league. And Shaq knew that he could capitalize on it. Hence, he was smart. When he arrived in Miami, he did not let his ego get to him. Instead, he pridefully acknowledged Wade.

He let Wade be Wade. Shaq told Dwyane a simple thing, that the team was his and that he was only there to help.

And that was all they needed. He promised that he would bring Miami a title. In his first year, he finished 2nd in the MVP race. They also lost in the conference finals.

Despite that, he came back in the 2005-06 season with a vengeance and finally won the title with Wade.

Also read: Why Did Kawhi Leonard’s Laugh Go Viral?