Is Lonzo Ball playing against the Philadelphia 76ers tonight?: Chicago Bulls reporter K.C. Johnson gives knee injury update ahead of game vs Joel Embiid and co.

Will Lonzo Ball be available for selection for the Chicago Bulls during the upcoming matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers

Oh, how Bulls fans, and frankly the NBA world at large, have missed Lonzo Ball!

Before his knee injury, the former Lakers and Pelicans star was absolutely sensational for Chicago, even being crowned as their most impactful player by some fans.

During his 35 games with the franchise this season, he averaged a vital 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game, while shooting 42.3% from the field, and an elite… 42.3% from three.

Yeah, suffice to say, most, if not all of his offense was from beyond the arc, And that was absolutely perfect for the Bulls, who already possess mid-range assassins such as Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.

Unfortunately, Ball wouldn’t be able to stay healthy enough to keep appearing with his teammates on the court.

About mid-way into the season, Lonzo Ball would suffer a small meniscal tear in his left knee, which has made him unable to return to an NBA court since.

However, will that fact change during the upcoming matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers?

Also Read: Is Nikola Vucevic playing against the Philadelphia 76ers tonight?: Chicago Bulls reporter K.C. Johnson gives hamstring injury update ahead of game vs Joel Embiid and co.

Lonzo Ball is set to stay out for a week or so longer for the Chicago Bulls, and hence will not appear against the Philadelphia 76ers

Sorry Bulls fans. Personally, as a fan of all three Ball brothers, I wish I could be the bearer of good news. However, the facts can’t magically be changed by emotions.

Speaking of the facts, here is what Bulls reporter K.C. Johnson had to report on the situation.

Billy Donovan said Alex Caruso will need to be checked out by doctor again before he’s cleared for contact. That date is not set. Caruso, Lonzo Ball and Patrick Williams did individual, non-contact work today. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 6, 2022

It is certainly very good news that Lonzo Ball has started practice again. And given that he is still relatively young at 24-years-old, the man should return to the court in about 2 weeks at worst.

But, with that being said, he will stay unavailable for the Bulls’ matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Also Read: “I was envious of the way Magic Johnson came into the NBA”: Michael Jordan revealed how the Lakers sensation’s flair and immediate success affected him