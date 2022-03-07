Is Nikola Vucevic playing against the Philadelphia 76ers tonight?: Chicago Bulls reporter K.C. Johnson gives hamstring injury update ahead of game vs Joel Embiid and co.

Will Nikola Vucevic be available for selection ahead of the Chicago Bulls’ upcoming matchup vs Philadelphia 76ers?

Nikola Vucevic has been a very underrated part of the Chicago Bulls this season.

Despite being deemed to be a liability on defense far before the season began, the former Magic star has actually been serviceable, even putting in some very impressive performance at times on that end of the floor. And for his general box statistics, he has averaged 17.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists, on 47.3% shooting.

Unfortunately for the Bulls, however, the star seemed to have suffered a slight hamstring injury against the Bucks, putting his availability for the next game into serious doubt.

With that in mind, will Nikola Vucevic be available for selection, for the upcoming matchup vs the 76ers?

Nikola Vucevic has been worryingly deemed as ‘questionable’ ahead of the Bulls upcoming game vs the 76ers

There have been some worrying updates on Nikola Vucevic’s hamstring situation.

Bulls reporter K.C. Johnson had this to report a day prior to the game.

Injury report isn’t out yet but Nikola Vucevic didn’t practice today with hamstring tightness. He did do weightlifting work. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 6, 2022

Later, the same source had this to report on the Bulls’ center’s availability for the game against the 76ers.

Bulls officially list Vucevic as questionable vs. 76ers with right hamstring strain. https://t.co/xiNiuQfViF — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) March 6, 2022

Given the nature of the updates so far, we highly doubt Nikola Vucevic will be available to participate in this contest.

But, we will also admit, since he has only been labeled as ‘questionable’, and not ‘out’, anything can happen.

