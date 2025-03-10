Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight Against The Nets Following LeBron James’ Injury (March 10th)?

Mar 8, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) walks off of the court after a game against the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

LeBron James is set to miss at least 1-2 weeks after picking up a groin injury against the Celtics. The responsibility of leading the Lakers falls on Luka Doncic’s shoulders. Especially because they are in the midst of a tricky road trip, and will need their future face to show the team how it’s done.

The biggest concern with putting so much pressure on Doncic is the adverse effect it can have on his conditioning. Lakers will also aim to maintain their hold on the #2 spot in the West after the Nuggets’ loss last night.

However, the Lakers are faced with some bad news as they gear up to face the Nets. Not only is LeBron a part of the injury report but so is Luka. The Slovenian star is listed as questionable on the Lakers‘ injury report.

He’s been diagnosed with back soreness, which fans have pointed out he likely sustained in their matchup against the Pelicans after he was tripped up by Kelly Olynyk. Despite the setback, he played through the entire game, logging 30 points.

He also played the two games that followed, logging 32 and 34 points against the Knicks and the Celtics, respectively. So, even though he is marked as questionable, it is definitely possible he can continue to play.

LeBron, Rui & DFS are OUT tmw. Luka & Hayes QUESTIONABLE pic.twitter.com/jHdX6ZTT9i — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 9, 2025

We believe the Lakers, if they choose to sit Doncic out, will likely do it as a strategic move. They would look to keep their star youngster healthy for when LeBron returns.

The Lakers are no longer just aiming to perform better in the regular season. Their actual goal is now to ensure a deep playoffs run. And for that, they need both James and Doncic in peak fitness.

With the Lakers also missing Rui Hachimura, James, and Dorian Finney-Smith for their trip to Brooklyn, the pressure of controlling the offense falls to Doncic (should he suit up) and Austin Reaves, who had a solid 16 points against the Celtics.

Contending with the missing pieces can be an issue for the Lakers, but Luka has shown he’s capable of doing more with less than what he has around him right now.

The Lakers are still a talented roster, and with the increased pressure of making a title charge, Luka could use tonight’s game as a glimpse into what a future without LeBron James looks like for LA.

The Nets are on a 7 game losing streak, and with their aspirations to get a high draft pick next year, they shouldn’t prove too much of a challenge for the shorthanded Lakers.