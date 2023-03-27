Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight vs Pacers? Availability Report For Mavericks Star Amidst 4-Game Losing Streak

Luka Doncic played a lone hand once again in the Mavericks’ second consecutive loss to the lowly Charlotte Hornets. The Slovenian had 40 points and added 12 rebounds and 8 assists with 2 steals and 2 blocks.

This loss last night seems to have consigned Dallas to the lottery spots, as things stand. They are 11th in the Conference behind OKC, who have a 1-game lead on them but also own the tiebreaker.

The only play-in team that the Mavericks hold a tiebreaker against are the Lakers, who’re also a game ahead of them. However, with LeBron James back in action yesterday, they seem set to make at least the play-in tournament.

Doncic was clearly off-color physically, mentally and emotionally during their game yesterday afternoon. The 3-time All-NBA First Teamer didn’t even joke around or exchange high-fives with his teammates on the bench.

Luka Doncic isn’t himself. Walked slowly to the bench at Q1 buzzer, didn’t reciprocate high fives, plopped down on a chair separate from the huddle. Looks like a reaction any human might while going through difficult personal time in life, not just a 30-16 deficit to Hornets. — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) March 26, 2023

Is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs the Pacers?

Luka received his 16th technical foul of the season last night after talking to the referees following a free throw. This puts the Slovenian out of contention for playing today, unless the NBA decides to rescind the tech.

Luka Doncic just received a technical foul for arguing a no-call. That will be his 16th of the regular season and trigger a one-game suspension if the NBA doesn’t rescind it. — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) March 26, 2023

Missing Doncic on the second game of their 5-game Eastern Conference trip is all but sure to consign the Mavericks to a lottery position. Kyrie Irving has not played up to the mark in their last 3 games. Their offense is falling apart without 3-point conversion, as is their defense.

Although the Pacers aren’t a playoff team, they still play .500 ball when Tyrese Haliburton has been in the lineup. The spread for their game has been set at +2.5 points in Indiana’s favor.

Doncic stats this season

Luka Doncic is having the best scoring season of his career thus far, despite his injury niggles. The Slovenian is averaging 33.1 points per game on 49.7% shooting from the field.

His true shooting percentage of 61% is also a career-high along with his scoring average and field goal percentage. Luka has been the fulcrum of the Mavericks’ offense even more so than his first 4 seasons in the league this year.

Doncic is also adding 8.7 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and a career-high 1.4 steals per game this year. It’s a shame that despite his All-NBA First Team caliber play, Dallas have been unable to play competitive basketball.