“JLo Broke This Man”: Akaash Singh & Andrew Schulz Dissect Ben Affleck’s Epic Fail at the Tom Brady Roast

Ben Affleck’s appearance at the Tom Brady Roast was met with mixed reviews, especially from the audience excited to hear some shots being fired by the Boston-based actor. Despite the event’s lively atmosphere and comedic talent, Affleck’s jokes failed and just seemed to fall flat. Recently, Andrew Schultz and Akaash Singh offered their take on Affleck’s performance and discussed where it missed the mark and why it failed to connect with the audience.

Andrew Schultz kicked off the “Flagrant” podcast by diving into the various performances at the Tom Brady Roast, including the somewhat perplexing one by Ben Affleck. He chuckled as he recalled Affleck’s appearance, wondering aloud, “What the f*ck is this c***head doing?” Akaash Singh chimed in, saying, “JLo broke this man, yo!” while Schultz added:

“He comes up and everybody’s stocked, coz we all love Ben Affleck. And then he was “Defending Tom” from internet trolls and, like, a few minutes in I’m like, ‘Oh, he ain’t talking about Tom, he’s talking about Ben Affleck. Once you saw it, you’re like ‘is this whole a proxy for him to yell at people online.’”

Eventually, both Andrew Schultz and Akaash Singh came to a realization. Perhaps, Ben Affleck’s awkward performance wasn’t intentional. They mused that he seemed more focused on roasting online trolls than actually targeting Tom Brady himself.

As a matter of fact, every presenter leading up to Ben Affleck, save for a cautious Randy Moss and an oddly placed Ron Burgundy cameo, delivered sharp jabs at Brady. But he just missed the mark. Though he made a self-deprecating joke about his film “Justice League,” Affleck largely refrained from targeting Brady directly, killing the purpose of the roast.

Ben Affleck’s Plastic Surgery After Roast Appearance

Criticism poured in for Ben Affleck’s speech at the Roast of Tom Brady, with fans even speculating about possible plastic surgery due to his markedly different appearance onstage.

“What the fuck happened to #BenAffleck ? #TomBradyRoast he looks like he had bad plastic surgery. I didn’t even recognize him. Not to mention the fact he was blabbering on like he’s high on drugs. What a mess. Embarrassing,” one fan commented. Another chimed in, “Seriously what happened to his face? His upper lip…something odd.”

Ben Affleck’s lengthy speech at the Roast of Tom Brady lasted over six minutes, with the actor admitting that some of his comments may have been too much.

Moreover, Affleck missed the opportunity to elevate the event before Brady’s closing remarks, a role better played by former NFL rival Peyton Manning.