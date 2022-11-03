Is Nikola Jokic Playing Tonight vs Magic? Nuggets’ Star’s Availability Report Ahead of Face Off With OKC

Oct 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) is guarded by Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

With Denver Nuggets set to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, fans will be hoping for Nikola Jokic to make an appearance. Their last game turned into a loss and pushed their current record to 4-3. The upcoming match will allow Denver to either push their record to 5-3 or fall to a 50% win-loss record.

Jokic is the reigning MVP. His two consecutive most valuable player awards prove the value of his gift. He is easily one of the top players in the league. At 6′ ft 11″, Jokic is a proper center. Yet, he has to be one of the greatest passers in the league.

The nuggets will clearly need Jokic’s help in their game against OKC. Especially because Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is having himself a sensational season.

Nikola Jokic to make an appearance against OKC

Denver has not named Nikola Jokic on their list of injured players. The only players on the list are Collin Gillespie, Ish Smith, and Bones Hyland. This essentially means Jokic will play against Shai and Co. in the upcoming game.

Jokic is currently averaging just 21 points per game. That’s a 6-point fall from his last season’s records. Though, to be fair to him, he is also averaging 11.1 rebounds and 8.4 assists.

The Joker will be crucial in Denver’s battle against OKC. Both squads currently have the same record. Shai’s improvement has established the Thunder as a legitimate threat.

It will be interesting to see how Denver manages to stop this squad. But one thing is for sure, Nikola’s passing and post presence will be a deciding factor in the game.

