Is Obi Toppin playing tonight vs Memphis Grizzlies?: New York Knicks provide hamstring injury update on star, ahead of massive matchup against Ja Morant and co.

Will Obi Toppin be playing for the New York Knicks tonight, against the Memphis Grizzlies?

Say what you want about Obi Toppin. The man has been a very important part of the New York Knicks’ rotation.

So far this season, the man has averaged 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.4 blocks per game, while shooting 50.8% from the field, on just 15 minutes per game. Frankly, it is no wonder so many Knicks fans have been crying out for this young player to get more minutes per game.

Speaking of minutes here though, it appears that there may be a slight problem in the category, ahead of a big game against the Grizzlies. And the problem is that Obi Topping might play none during the matchup.

The player has been suffering from a niggling hamstring injury, putting his appearance during this match into some serious doubt.

So, with that in mind, will Obi Topping be able to participate in the New York Knicks’ upcoming game against the Memphis Grizzlies?

Obi Toppin listed as ‘Questionable’ ahead of New York Knicks’ big game against Ja Morant and the Grizzlies

The good news is, Obi Toppin actually being able to partake in this game isn’t totally out of the picture. However, the bad news is… well, take a look at the tweet below.

Most updated Knicks injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Grizzlies lists Obi Toppin (left hamstring) as QUESTIONABLE. Toppin has missed the Knicks’ last 4 games. Quentin Grimes and Nerlens Noel both listed as out, along with Cam Reddish. — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) March 11, 2022

For the Knicks’ sake, we hope that Toppin is able to return for the franchise, during this game. After all, there aren’t many in the team that can replace his quality on defense and rim presence on offense.

But, whether or not he will actually be fit enough to feature in this one, only time will tell.

