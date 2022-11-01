“Paul George stole the game!”: NBA Twitter Erupts as Clippers superstar Replicates Michael Jordan

Oct 31, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) looks to move the ball in the first half against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Paul George was instrumental, pivotal, and critical to the Los Angeles Clippers stealing a win against the Houston Rockets tonight. Yes, we used that many adjectives because he was more than his team tonight. Words cannot sum up his performance as he took the team on his back and willed them to victory.

If words fall short, perhaps his numbers might tell you a better story. Paul George was on it and there is nothing you could do about it. Especially if you were the Rockets during crunch time. This was the absurd stat line he recorded tonight.

Paul George is ridiculous. He put the Clippers on his back in the win over the Rockets. PG finished with: 35 points

9 rebounds

8 assists

6 steals

5 threes

2 blocks Not only did he hit the game-winner, he had a clutch steal AND the game-tying three right beforehand. pic.twitter.com/TIQY4wUE6E — Alex Kennedy (@AlexKennedyNBA) November 1, 2022

And he hit this clutch bucket to seal the victory. An enforcer. No Kawhi Leonard, no problem.

PAUL GEORGE IS CLUTCH 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/oXoo6v6lsz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 1, 2022

Paul George puts up an absurd stat line and emulates Michael Jordan

That particular stat line, which also highlighted George’s remarkable two-way prowess put him in the league with His Airness, Michael Jordan.

Paul George of the @LAClippers is the first NBA player to have a game with … – 35+ points

– 8+ rebounds

– 8+ assists

– 6+ steals

– 50.0% shooting … since Michael Jordan did so on February 10, 1993. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) November 1, 2022

Safe to say, tonight was special. And PG13 is here to remind you that he too is a special player. The Clippers might not be out of trouble just yet but George’s sizzling form tells you there is more to come.

Paul George is just the 8th player in NBA history to have at least 35 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, and 6 steals in a single game. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) November 1, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts to the two-way guard’s spirited performance

NBA Twitter, here we are alluding to esteemed journalists who were heaping praises on the Clippers star.

I cannot believe the Clippers won that game. Paul George absolutely willed the team to victory. Putting actions behind words. — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) November 1, 2022

Eddie A Johnson, who is the co-host of NBA Today talked about how PG needs to act more like Batman and lead the line.

Paul George was exquisite tonight and showed he will have to take role of Batman and stop deferring to a super hero that can’t get on the court. #clippers — Eddie A Johnson (@Jumpshot8) November 1, 2022

Coach Ty Lue was in great spirits after George’s performance and stated that the Clippers are not out of the woods just yet.

Ty Lue is asked if that is the Paul George the Clippers need: “Hell yeah! Right now while we are struggling… tonight was huge.” — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) November 1, 2022

Despite their struggles, they now have 3 wins and will look to build on this form. While Kawhi Leonard and John Wall struggle with niggling injuries, PG will have to be the leader.

