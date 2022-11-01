HomeSearch

“Paul George stole the game!”: NBA Twitter Erupts as Clippers superstar Replicates Michael Jordan

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Tue Nov 01 2022

Paul George was on one today, he recorded an absolutely incredible stat line to will the Los Angeles Clippers to victory. Return of the star.

Oct 31, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) looks to move the ball in the first half against the Houston Rockets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

Paul George was instrumental, pivotal, and critical to the Los Angeles Clippers stealing a win against the Houston Rockets tonight. Yes, we used that many adjectives because he was more than his team tonight. Words cannot sum up his performance as he took the team on his back and willed them to victory.

If words fall short, perhaps his numbers might tell you a better story. Paul George was on it and there is nothing you could do about it. Especially if you were the Rockets during crunch time. This was the absurd stat line he recorded tonight.

And he hit this clutch bucket to seal the victory. An enforcer. No Kawhi Leonard, no problem.

Paul George puts up an absurd stat line and emulates Michael Jordan

That particular stat line, which also highlighted George’s remarkable two-way prowess put him in the league with His Airness, Michael Jordan.

Safe to say, tonight was special. And PG13 is here to remind you that he too is a special player. The Clippers might not be out of trouble just yet but George’s sizzling form tells you there is more to come.

NBA Twitter reacts to the two-way guard’s spirited performance

NBA Twitter, here we are alluding to esteemed journalists who were heaping praises on the Clippers star.

Eddie A Johnson, who is the co-host of NBA Today talked about how PG needs to act more like Batman and lead the line.

Coach Ty Lue was in great spirits after George’s performance and stated that the Clippers are not out of the woods just yet.

Despite their struggles, they now have 3 wins and will look to build on this form. While Kawhi Leonard and John Wall struggle with niggling injuries, PG will have to be the leader.

