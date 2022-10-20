Is Paul George Playing Tonight Vs Lakers? Availability Update on Clippers Proves Massively Encouraging Ahead of Star Clash Against LeBron James

Oct 12, 2022; Ontario, California, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) dribbles the ball against the Denver Nuggets in the first half at Toyota Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Will Paul George feature tonight against LeBron James and the Clippers?

The LA Clippers are officially back!

After a season where Kawhi Leonard was completely unavailable before Paul George went down with an injury just a few games into the season as well.

During this time, Tyronn Lue had to a coach team that should’ve been one of the worst in the NBA. However, instead, the roster transformed into one of those giant killers that fans can’t help but get behind. And now, the stars of the show are back!

Still, they were away from the court for a long, long time. So, will one of them, Paul George, even feature in the franchise’s game against LeBron James’s Lakers tonight?

So far, so good for Paul George

Last season, Paul George only played 31 games, a career-low, due to a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow.

This is not an injury that athletes recover from quickly. In fact, it is considered normal to expect some level of soreness in the area, even after the ligament has healed up. So, if the Clippers were to decide to rest the man, it’d be completely justified.

However, so far, there is no indication that the franchise intends to do so, leaving the possibility open for George to make his much-awaited return to the court.

Simply put, it is highly likely PG13 features against the King tonight.

What to expect from this matchup?

The Lakers got off to a start to the season that was less than ideal, losing pretty convincingly to 2022 champions, Golden State Warriors.

During the game, the team had far too many defensive miscues to ever have a chance. However, their floor spacing and clarity in their roles seem to be at a good point already. And of course, these things are likely to improve as the season goes on.

On the other hand, the Clippers will be playing their first game of the season, with their three stars in John Wall, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George seeing the court for the first time in a while.

While the Clips are most definitely going to be the better team as the year goes on, rust is a factor that could play big during this game.

And so, while this does look like a close contest, we’d give LeBron James and the Lakers, the edge on this one.

