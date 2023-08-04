HomeSearch

Shaquille O’Neal Digs Up ‘Rare Footage’ of Teenage Giannis Antetokounmpo Wiping Wet Floor Before Earning $188,837,362 From NBA

Utathya Ghosh
|Published August 04, 2023

Shaquille O’Neal and Giannis Antetokounmpo
Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Social media has become a powerful tool for celebrities to connect with their fans and share their latest musings. One sports legend who has mastered this art is none other than Shaquille O’Neal. With his larger-than-life personality and passion for basketball, Shaq has always kept his audience entertained and informed about the latest happenings in the basketball world. His latest exploit on social media has taken everyone by surprise as he dug up “rare footage” of none other than a teenage Giannis Antetokounmpo, now an NBA superstar, performing an unexpected role at a basketball game.

The unearthed footage dates back to a time when Giannis was just a promising teenager dreaming of making it big in the NBA. Fast forward to the present, and Giannis has fulfilled his dreams, ascending to basketball stardom and amassing a jaw-dropping fortune of $188,837,362 from his NBA career.

Shaquille O’Neal’s Giannis Antetokounmpo Social Media Reveal

In a recent post on his social media handles, Shaquille O’Neal left his followers in awe as he shared a video of a young Giannis Antetokounmpo engaged in a task far removed from his current superstar status. In the footage, the ‘Greek Freak’ can be seen wiping the wet floor during a basketball game, almost playing the role of support staff. Not only was he mopping the court, but it appeared he was also offering water to his fellow players. Take a look at the tweet by ‘News Man‘, along with the Instagram post in question by ‘getaheadwithnick‘ below. 

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WhenInDoubt4242/status/1687191674504847360?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CvDKhY5pHkO/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

When juxtaposed with Giannis’ present-day achievements, the video is a stark reminder of just how far the basketball prodigy has come.

He may be an NBA champion, with a Finals MVP, two regular-season MVPs, and a net worth of $110 million now. However, the clip is a reminder of where Antetokounmpo came from, and his unique journey to the NBA. 

Shaq’s Opinion on Giannis’ NBA Season

Despite Giannis’ incredible success, he did face his fair share of challenges. The recent NBA playoffs in 2023 saw Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks bow out in the first round against the Miami Heat, leading to some criticism from Shaq, as seen in the tweet by NBA on TNT.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBAonTNT/status/1651462100437352448?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In an assessment of Giannis’ performance, Shaquille O’Neal candidly stated, “He’s not a failure of a player, but is it a failure of a season? I would say yes.” While Shaq’s opinion may have been met with differing viewpoints, it underscores the high expectations set for players of Giannis’ caliber.

Shaq’s penchant for keeping his fans entertained and engaged on social media has brought forth a treasure trove of memories and opinions. From unearthing rare footage of a young Giannis Antetokounmpo to sharing his candid thoughts on the NBA season, Shaq continues to be a driving force in basketball discussions.

As for Giannis, he remains a source of inspiration for aspiring basketball players worldwide. His journey from a floor-wiping teenager to an NBA icon exemplifies hard work, determination, and the pursuit of excellence. 

Utathya Ghosh

