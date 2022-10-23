Is Russell Westbrook Playing Tonight vs Trailblazers? Lakers Release Injury Report for 2016-17 MVP Ahead of First Home Game 

October 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots the basketball against Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (33) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook has been in abysmal form. The other night, he went 0-11 from the field. But will he play vs the Trailblazers?

The Los Angeles Lakers are under a perennial spotlight. A high-profile franchise with equally high-profile names. Naturally, the scrutiny will be intense and especially when they are playing like this.

It is one thing to be bad with players who have a limited ceiling but having a four-time MVP, a triple-double machine, and a power-forward with a superb skillset really gives them no excuses.

They should do everything. And one player who gets questioned a lot is Russell Westbrook. Mr. Triple Double is not living up to expectations.

Is Russell Westbrook playing tonight? Lakers release injury report for all players

In the latest release from the Lakers, Westbrook does not feature.

Lakers’ injury report vs. Portland: Troy Brown Jr., Anthony Davis and LeBron James are probable. Thomas Bryant, Dennis Schroder and Coke Swider are out. pic.twitter.com/FjqpBr8OC5 — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 22, 2022

While LeBron and Anthony Davis are both listed as probable. It is likely that the hamstring issue that hampered Westbrook is all fixed. He will be featuring tomorrow and will play the full game if need be.

Shooting woes, bad form, or is this the decline of an all-time great?

But perhaps the major cause of concern is the fact that Westbrook has been on a sharp decline since last year. His impact on games has noticeably diminished.

He shot an alarming 0-11 from the field. And eye tests reveal he was atrocious on all fronts. But with such a stern test ahead of him, we could finally see Westbrook emerge from a slump.

As the Lakers take on the Trailblazers, we’ll see whether Westbrook really has regressed. Fans will be hoping that he doesn’t and that he shows his true mettle.

