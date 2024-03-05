Is Shannon Sharpe Married and Other FAQs About NFL Legend’s Relationship Status

Shannon Sharpe is among the most entertaining sports analysts on TV and social media today. However, he once was a low-rated prospect, who blossomed into one of the best tight ends in NFL history. Sharpe won three Super Bowls with two different teams and is a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

After retiring from the NFL, the 55-year-old became an analyst and has been in that role since. Despite being a public figure for over three and a half decades, there’s little information about his personal life.

Is Shannon Sharpe Married?

Shannon Sharpe is not married. He has been in multiple long-term relationships but never got hitched. During an episode of Club Shay Shay, the Pro Football Hall of Famer explained why he never walked down the aisle. He said,

“I would have loved to have gotten married earlier in my career, but my career was the most important. So I was no good. I was a terrible father. I probably was a terrible brother, terrible son. I definitely was a terrible boyfriend because football was the most important thing, I was consumed with that because I wanted to get my grandmother and my family out of the conditions that I grew up in.”

Sharpe’s NFL career ended in 2003, but he has remained unmarried for over two decades since his final season.

Who is Shannon Sharpe Dating?

Shannon Sharpe’s private life is safeguarded. There are no reports about the former Denver Broncos superstar currently dating anyone. His most recent and documented relationship was with fitness instructor Katy Kellner. They began dating in 2013 and were reportedly engaged by 2016. However, the relationship ended in 2018.

Does Shannon Sharpe Have Kids?

Sharpe has three kids: Daughters Kayla Sharpe and Kaley Sharpe, and son Kiari Sharpe. None of the three pursued a career in football or media. Kayla is a Georgia Southern University alumnus and is an HR business partner. Kaley attended Florida State University before getting a medical degree from Indiana University. Kiari studied biology and business management at Georgia Southern University.

When were Shannon Sharpe’s Kids Born?

Shannon Sharpe’s daughter Kayla and son Kiari were born in 1992. His youngest child, daughter Kaley, was born in 1994. None of his three kids share the same mother.

Who is Shannon Sharpe’s Baby Momma?

The identity of only one of Sharpe’s three baby mommas is known. Eldest son Kiari’s mother, Erika Evans, is a Georgia native. Her identity came to light after an altercation between her and Sharpe came to light in 2004. The retired NFL star reportedly lifted Evans and removed her from his house.

Sharpe and Evans are seemingly on cordial terms now. They posed together for a photo with their son Kiari after he graduated from Georgia Southern University in 2014.