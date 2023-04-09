Is Stephen Curry Playing Today vs Blazers?: Warriors Star’s Injury Report Comes Back Positive Ahead of Final Regular-Season Game

Apr 7, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts to a call during the third quarter of the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

It’s hard to forget Stephen Curry and the Warriors’ disastrous start to the season. But by god, have they turned it around since. The franchise currently stands 6th in the West, with the same record as the 5th-seeded Clippers, 43-38. However, they also stand just 1 game away from the Lakers, meaning a win in the regular season remains a necessity.

To make that happen, the Curry (who’s gone from the Baby-Faced Assassin to the Buff as F**k Assassin in the last 3 years) will be beyond essential. However, the man did, unfortunately, pick up a knock during Golden State’s last game. So, with the playoffs just around the corner, things could prove beyond dicey here.

That said, will he be healthy enough to play against the Portland Trail Blazers, in the Warriors’ final regular season game?

ESPN reveals Stephen Curry’s health status ahead of Blazers match

During the Warriors’ last game, Stephen Curry picked up a knock to his right hip. It was later diagnosed as nothing more than a right hip contusion. However, it is also a kind of niggling injury that can sometimes take serious time to recover from.

Stephen Curry is that man.

Fortunately, as per ESPN, that is not the case, as the man has been deemed probable to play tonight. So, in other words, Curry will more than likely be confirmed to be in the starting lineup for today’s game soon enough.

What is Stephen Curry averaging this season?

After 55 games played, Stephen Curry is currently averaging 29.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game. Additionally, he is shooting 49.2% from the field, 42.6% from three, and 91.4% from the charity stripe.