Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs the 76ers? Feb 25th Injury Report for the Bucks Superstar

Sitting at the third spot in the Eastern Conference, the Milwaukee Bucks will cap off their three-game road trip with tonight’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Fresh off a win against the number one team in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Bucks will be looking to end this road trip with another win. But will they have their leading scorer in tonight’s lineup?

As per the latest injury report, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo has been listed as ‘probable’ for tonight’s matchup against the 76ers. Antetokounmpo’s availability at Wells Fargo Center isn’t a 100% certainty because of his right knee injury (Patellar Tendinitis).

In the past month, Antetokounmpo had been listed ‘probable’ by the Milwaukee Bucks’ medical staff on multiple occasions for the same injury. However, he has yet to miss out on any games due to the stiffness he has been dealing with. In fact, the Greek Freak led the Bucks in scoring in the team’s 112-107 win over the Timberwolves, posting 33 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, and 1 steal in the 41 minutes he was on the floor.

Since the start of February, the Milwaukee Bucks have a 4-5 record in terms of wins and losses. While head coach Doc Rivers eases into the Bucks system, fans and analysts have been anxious for the team to break free from the tough transition phase and start winning games soon enough. Given that Joel Embiid, the leading scorer of the Philadelphia 76ers, is still out due to his meniscus injury, the Bucks will look to gather a tough road win to dissolve the intense scrutiny on them.

Giannis’ presence on the court will be crucial for the team’s victory. Doc Rivers will probably want the two-time MVP on the court as vultures circle over his head due to his underwhelming stint so far with the Milwaukee side.

Will Giannis Antetokounmpo play against the 76ers tonight?

Giannis Antetokounmpo has only missed two games for the Milwaukee Bucks so far this season. He is averaging 30.8 PPG, 11.3 RPG, and 6.4 APG so far, leading his team in points, rebounds, steals, and field goal percentage this season. The numbers being put up by the Greek Freak also have him at the third spot in this year’s race for the MVP honors.

As for the 76ers, the team has taken a hit since losing Joel Embiid; yet they still are in the fifth spot in the East. Despite Embiid’s injury, the team will still look to make a push for a playoff spot while also giving Tyrese Maxey total control over the floor.