Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Clippers? Warriors Release Injury Report for 2022 NBA Finals MVP 

Stephen Curry has not featured for the Golden State Warriors in the last few games and it looks as though that status is not about to change anytime soon. Warriors fans are eager to know when the Chef will wear his apron again and cook his opponents.

The Warriors without Curry have lost the last 4 games out of 7 and there is no better metric that describes his utility. Without him, they are barely a winning team.

The importance of having a superstar like Stephen Curry cannot be understated. He is perhaps a top-5 offensive player of all time. And the question marks around his injury are still lingering.

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight vs the Los Angeles Clippers? Golden State Warriors release injury report ahead of the road game

As per the latest injury report, Stephen Curry will remain out. He has not given out a specific timeline for his return and in the latest press conference, he had this to say:

Steph Curry said he doesn’t have a specific timeline for his return. Hopes to get back on court after the All-Star break. But will clearly miss a number of games post ASB. pic.twitter.com/FIR8QBdpz6 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 14, 2023

Ryan Rollins and Andre Iguodala also remain out. For the Clippers, however, there are no injury concerns and they field a fully healthy roster.

Stephen Curry’s stats in the 2022-23 NBA Season

Stephen Curry was set to make his 9th All-star game. This time as a starter for the western conference backcourt. However, his leg injury will sideline him for the next few months.

He is averaging superb numbers. 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. These are MVP numbers and you can tell how much the Warriors miss out on without Curry.

The Chef will hope to recover soon and lead the Warriors to a playoff berth. The western conference is a tight affair and Curry’s presence will be the difference maker.

