HomeSearch

Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Clippers? Warriors Release Injury Report for 2022 NBA Finals MVP 

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 14/02/2023

Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Clippers? Warriors Release Injury Report for 2022 NBA Finals MVP 

Feb 13, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and other players watch from the bench during the second half of the game against the Washington Wizards at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry has not featured for the Golden State Warriors in the last few games and it looks as though that status is not about to change anytime soon. Warriors fans are eager to know when the Chef will wear his apron again and cook his opponents.

The Warriors without Curry have lost the last 4 games out of 7 and there is no better metric that describes his utility. Without him, they are barely a winning team.

The importance of having a superstar like Stephen Curry cannot be understated. He is perhaps a top-5 offensive player of all time. And the question marks around his injury are still lingering.

Also read: “Ballin Bigger Than LeBron James’: How Rihanna’s Stephen Curry Diss May Have Strained Savannah And LBJs Relationship

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight vs the Los Angeles Clippers? Golden State Warriors release injury report ahead of the road game

As per the latest injury report, Stephen Curry will remain out. He has not given out a specific timeline for his return and in the latest press conference, he had this to say:

Ryan Rollins and Andre Iguodala also remain out. For the Clippers, however, there are no injury concerns and they field a fully healthy roster.

Also read: Kyrie Irving Sets 4th Quarter Record in First Home Game With Dallas Mavericks in Loss to Timberwolves

Stephen Curry’s stats in the 2022-23 NBA Season

Stephen Curry was set to make his 9th All-star game. This time as a starter for the western conference backcourt. However, his leg injury will sideline him for the next few months.

He is averaging superb numbers. 29.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. These are MVP numbers and you can tell how much the Warriors miss out on without Curry.

The Chef will hope to recover soon and lead the Warriors to a playoff berth. The western conference is a tight affair and Curry’s presence will be the difference maker.

Also read: Kevin Durant, Having Forced His Way Out, Didn’t Want Public To Know He Requested His 2nd Trade-In 8 Months After Kyrie Irving’s Departure

About the author
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. His interest in NBA started with the ascendancy of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2016-17 season. Since then, Jeet has managed to coalesce his knowledge of the game and his writing to create pieces that are reflective of the current state of the league. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Read more from Jeet Pukhrambam