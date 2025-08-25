Talking About Nikola Jokic’s Best Skill, Serbian Teammate Describes What It’s Like Playing With Him

Very few players in NBA history possess talent that transcends generations. Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is one of those players. Jokic already has a resume to rival some of the greatest big men ever. Every player he has teamed up with raves about his abilities. Bogdan Bogdanovic has witnessed Jokic’s skill since they were children, so he has an in-depth understanding of what makes him so special.

Advertisement

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Nikola Jokic have yet to play together in the NBA. Their camaraderie and friendship come from their involvement with the Serbian national team. Before Jokic even became a name worth mentioning in NBA circles, Bogdanovic knew there was something different about the 6-foot-11 big man.

It would be disingenuous if Bogdanovic claimed he knew Jokic would become an all-time great. Many people point to the Serbian superstar’s intelligence for the game as his unique trait, but Bogdanovic looks at an overlooked aspect instead.

“I think everybody knows about his IQ and feel for the game,” Bogdanovic said. “But what is really making him special, I think it’s his basketball shape for his size. The ability to run and his conditioning.”

That is an interesting answer to say the least. On the surface, Jokic doesn’t appear to be in outstanding shape. His physique is quite different from a player like Jalen Duren, whose muscles are extremely defined.

That doesn’t mean Jokic doesn’t train to utilize his body to its maximum performance. That change came ahead of the 2020-21 season, where Jokic cut roughly 20-30 pounds. That season, he won the first of his three MVP awards.

Bogdanovic is often around Jokic during international tournaments and when they’re both in their home nation enjoying the offseason. Despite the countless years as friends, teammates and competitors, one specific area continues to impress Bogdan about Nikola whenever they step on the court.

“His front vision. I feel like he knows what’s going to happen steps ahead,” Bogdanovic said.

The types of passes that Jokic casually makes during the course of a game provide a solid basis for the Los Angeles Clippers guard’s claim. Bogdanovic has received many of Jokic’s passes and helped contribute to great deals of success together.

“He brings probably the highest confidence that I’ve got to play with out of anyone else,” Bodganovic proclaimed.

Most recently, the duo helped lead Serbia to a bronze medal in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The year before, Serbia won a silver medal in the 2023 FIBA World Cup, but Jokic wasn’t an active member on that roster.

Their most significant achievement together came in the 2016 Olympics, which ended in a silver medal. However, neither Bogdanovic nor Jokic were the caliber of player then that they are today.

The two are teammates once again, trying to win a gold medal in the 2025 EuroBasket. Serbia has looked great in exhibition games and is ready to dominate once the tournament begins on August 27.