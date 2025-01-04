mobile app bar

Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Grizzlies? Warriors Injury Report(January 4th)

Raahib Singh
Published

Jan 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after making a three-point shot against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors kicked off 2025 the right way. They started the year off with a dub against the Philadelphia 76ers at home. Stephen Curry went off against the Sixers, converting all eight of his three-point attempts and scoring 30 points. What makes it even more impressive is that he did all that with a sprained right thumb.

Heading into the weekend, the Dubs are slated to play back-to-back home games. The first contest is against the Memphis Grizzlies tonight. Unfortunate news came from the Warriors camp as Steve Kerr announced Stephen Curry will be OUT for the contest. They will keep him out of the contest to manage the tendonitis in his knee.

The Warriors will also be missing Gary Payton II and Brandin Podziemski for the contest, whereas Andrew Wiggins is listed as probable.

Seeing how this is a planned rest for Stephen Curry in anticipation of the back-to-back, we should see him suit up when the Kings come to town on Sunday. This additional day off should prove useful for the 2x MVP in his sprained thumb recovery as well.

