Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight Vs Hornets? Warriors Issue Availability Report for Charlotte’s Key Holder

Raahib Singh
|Sat Oct 29 2022

Oct 27, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after being poked in the eye against the Miami Heat in the third quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors are in Charlotte as they begin a five-game road trip. After losing their only road game of the season so far, the Dubs would like to change that score. They would like to return to being the strong road team they pride themselves on being. Starting the trip off in Curry’s childhood hometown, the Warriors and the local fans alike would expect the Chef to show up and light the arena on fire.

So far this season, Steph has been doing a brilliant job of leading the team. He’s averaged 30.8 points, six rebounds, six assists, and 1.4 steals in the five games so far. Steph has scored 30 or more points in four of the five games this season.

Curry has put the team on his back while he waits for his fellow stars to come alive. With the amount of weight on his shoulders, the team is bound to rest him at some time. This leaves us asking, would tonight be the night?

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight?

Stephen Curry is the engine that keeps the Warriors’ offense alive. He knows it, the team knows it, and so do the opponents. They try their best every night to shut him down, but it’s easier said than done.

Steph worked out all summer and has come back better and stronger this season. With all the work he puts into his body, it’s no surprise that he’s still so spry at 34.

As far as the report from the team is concerned, there seems to be no indication that anyone would be rested on the first night of the back-to-back.

This means we will see Stephen Curry suit up tonight.

We may see a different report after the game, as the Dubs head straight to Detriot after the game against the Hornets.

Steph’s record in Charlotte

So far in his career, Steph always tries to bring his A-game to his hometown. In the nine games he’s played in Charlotte in his career, Steph has averaged 23 points and 5.1 assists. We can expect more fireworks tonight as Curry is in incredible form to start the season.

Playing on the court while his dad announces the game is always something Steph loves, and we can expect him to ball out tonight.

