Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight Vs Kings? Warriors Release Availability Report For the 2022 Finals MVP

Nov 3, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) warms up before the game against the Orlando Magic at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

There is little to nothing anyone in the NBA could do, to stop Stephen Curry when and the Warriors when the 2x MVP gets going.

They might have lost (7) more games than they have won (5) to start this season, but the defending champions are getting back to where they belong slowly and steadily.

It might not be like most of their championship seasons, but for The Chef individually, it has been better than last season, and even better than his unanimous MVP season.

Will Stephen Curry be playing the game against the Sacramento Kings?

On a tremendous run of scoring over 40 points in the last two outings, a combined effort of 87 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists against an 8-3 Cavaliers and a 4-5 Kings, Curry has put the Warriors back on winning track.

But they face the Kings again who themselves are on a two-game winning streak since getting an L on Curry’s 47-point night in Chase Center.

Will the baby-faced assassin show up again, but this time in the backyard of the Sacramento Kings? According to Warriors injury updates, he will.

— Jason Anderson (@JandersonSacBee) November 13, 2022

Both teams are still looking to get even in the W/L column. With the Warriors being two down in that front, they will be the more desperate ones out of the two.

Curry will try to continue his breathtaking form and so will Fox who is averaging close to 26 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists per game and for the first time has a squad that could compete for a playoff spot. It would surely be an interesting game for the weekend.

