Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Magic? Warriors Release Latest Update on Reigning Finals MVP

Nov 1, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) gestures after making a three point basket against the Miami Heat during the second half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry and the Warriors squad find themselves in a tough spot ahead of Thursday’s match. With a 3-game losing streak behind them, they will head to Orlando to put an end to their bad fortune. The team will be expecting Curry’s presence to overcome the recent slump.

To be honest, this has not been a great start for the defending champions. Despite a spectacular 2021-22 season, Steve Kerr’s squad has lost 5 games while winning only 3. The last three games tested their might and as of now they have failed.

If this continues, Dubs can be in a lot of trouble. Hopefully, they won’t see a fate similar to the Lakers. Yet, unlike the last season, the Western Conference will see a lot more competitive bracket this season.

On Thursday, the team direly needs Stephen Curry to perform well. However, the question remains, will he play against Orlando Magic?

Stephen Curry will make an appearance against Orlando Magic

As per the Warriors’ official injury report, Stephen Curry is not part of the injured players. This automatically puts him on the active roster. Additionally, with the stakes so high, Steph will definitely make an appearance against Orlando.

He is currently averaging an impressive 30 points per game. Steph is also averaging an impressive 4.8 threes per game. He will be crucial in the Warriors’ campaign going forward. It is probable that GSW will finally register their 4th win of the season.

