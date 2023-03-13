Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Suns? Warriors’ Potential Starting Lineup Against Devin Booker and Co.

Mar 11, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after making a three point basket to tie the score against the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are about to host the Phoenix Suns tonight. Taking on the Suns, it’s almost a must-win game for the defending champions. In case you’re wondering why, it’s because this is their only home game before they head out for a five-game road trip. Stephen Curry and co. have struggled on the road this season. In a competitive Western Conference, every win matters, and the Dubs know that.

On Saturday, they took on the Milwaukee Bucks at home. The Dubs were coming in with a three-game losing streak, whereas the Bucks had a three-game winning streak. However, being at Chase Center gave them a boost, as they took down the 2021 NBA Champs 125-116 in OT.

Stephen Curry put on a show, scoring 36 points, along with a block to force OT.

Stephen had 16 points with two minutes left in regulation. He finished with 36 😤 pic.twitter.com/BA1p0m7OzT — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 12, 2023

Now as the Suns visit the Dubs, fans wonder whether Steph will suit up for the contest or not.

Stephen Curry WILL PLAY tonight

Taking on the Phoenix Suns, this is a big game for the Dubs. They’re 35-33 for the season right now, good for the 6th seed. They’re half a game behind the 5th-seeded Clippers, and a game ahead of the 7th and 8th-seeded Timberwolves and Mavericks.

So far this season, the Suns have beaten the Dubs thrice, winning each game by a double-digit margin. Tonight, the Warriors will hope to avoid a sweep, as well as aim at the 5th seed. Thankfully for them, Stephen Curry will be there on the court to help them try and secure a win.

Jonathan Kuminga is questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Suns with a sprained right ankle. Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala are probable, and Draymond said yesterday he intends to play. Andrew Wiggins will miss a 12th straight game to a family matter — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) March 12, 2023

The Suns will come in without Kevin Durant, who will miss yet another chance to play in front of the Warriors’ fans. However, I’m sure this time around, the fans wouldn’t be too upset about the same.

