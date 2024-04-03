Shaquille O’Neal Shares ‘Emotional’ Moment With Candace Parker Watching Daughter Me’Arah’s MCDAAG Highlights

Shaquille O’Neal recently witnessed a heartfelt moment on the set of the NBA on TNT. The crew displayed his daughter Me’Arah O’Neal’s McDonald’s All-American Girls’ (MCDAAG) game highlights, something that brought all the feelings in the world out of him. Following the instance, Diesel shared an ’emotional’ exchange with his co-panelist Candace Parker while expressing his gratitude.

Advertisement

The panel first watched Me’Arah’s endeavors for Team West during the game. It captured the basketball prowess of the 17-year-old while shedding light on her on-court skill sets. Throughout the display, Parker commentated on each play to compliment the high schooler while mocking Shaq in the process.

Amidst the light-hearted atmosphere around the set, the emotions soon ran high for the Big Aristotle. The performance of his daughter and the applause from the panel brought a smile to his face. Following that, he appreciated Parker while reflecting on her impact on Me’Arah’s journey.

Advertisement

“I used to make her watch you [Candace Parker]. So, thank you…I’m proud of her [Me’Arah O’Neal]. I’m proud of all my children but because of women like you, she is able to do that,” Shaq stated.

It showcased Parker’s impact on the women’s basketball circuit while giving the world just the tiniest peek into her legacy as well. Simultaneously, the bond between the TNT panelists came to the forefront too, as the fans took notice of the mutual respect between them.

Coming to Me’Arah O’Neal’s performance, as per ESPN, the 6ft 4″ center recorded 12 points and 6 assists for her roster during the game. Her footwork and ball-handling skills alongside her scoring ability certainly impressed the viewers. However, her endeavors failed to define the outcome of the game as Team West lost 74-98.

Yet, this only serves as the beginning of her basketball chapter. She has already committed to representing the Florida Gators during her upcoming college years. Consequently, the teenager has ample amount of time to reach greatness as she aims to follow in the footsteps of her father.