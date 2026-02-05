Is Stephen Curry playing tonight vs the Phoenix Suns? Injury Report (February 5)

When it rains, it pours. Never has a saying rang truer than it does in the case of the Golden State Warriors. Coached by Steve Kerr and led by Stephen Curry, the Warriors had a rather remarkable decade in the NBA. Unfortunately, it has been crumbling down for some time and this season, it’s almost as if the burning of Rome has been aided with an avalanche of injuries.

Advertisement

After a disastrous start to the season that saw the Warriors devoid of any semblance of chemistry or purpose on the court, the veterans of the team had managed to pull in the reigns a little bit. But just as they were gaining some momentum, the in-form Jimmy Butler tore his right ACL and will not be joining the roster for the rest of the season.

Coach Steve Kerr has found himself with such lack of options that he has been forced to field Jonathan Kuminga, despite having some serious qualms about the young gun. Unfortunately, Kuminga, too had been missing in action due to a bone bruise and has now been traded to Atlanta. And now, despite the humiliation ritual that was their 113-94 loss to the Sixers, it appears Curry will not be joining them anytime soon.

The Golden State Warriors have Ruled Out Stephen Curry for their game against the Phoenix Suns tonight. This will be the third game Curry has missed due to his knee injury. He was missing in action during the game against the Sixers on Tuesday night at the Chase Center. The Warriors were also without his services for the second game of their back to back matches against the Wolves last week.

According to reports, Curry is suffering from a particularly nasty case of the Runner’s knee. It should, however, be noted that the 4 time NBA champion hasn’t completely gone AWOL. In fact, he has mostly been part of the Warriors line up through out the course of this injury.

That said, it does seem to have affected his output to some extent, compared to the beginning of the season, at least. He is currently averaging 24.6 points on 46.7% shooting, 5.9 assists and 1.0 steals per game. The Warriors, meanwhile, have lost 5 of their last 7 games and without Curry, that number is only likely to go up.