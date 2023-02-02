HomeSearch

Trae Young Becomes 2nd Youngest Behind LeBron James for Historic Feat, as Hawks Trash Suns by 32 Points

Advait Jajodia
|Published 02/02/2023

Feb 1, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates a three point shot against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After suffering a loss in their first contest of the current 5-game road trip, the Atlanta Hawks flew to Arizona and played some impressive basketball against the Phoenix Suns. Coming off a tough 129-125 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers, Trae Young and co. had a much better overall team performance yesterday night.

The contest witnessed Nate McMillan’s boys in the driving seat right from tip-off. Leading by as much as 43 points, the Georgia-based franchise grabbed a huge 132-100 blowout win.

The All-Star duo of Dejounte Murray and Trae put on a show. While the two-way star put up a 21/6/8 performance, Ice Trae had a double-double that got him into the history books.

Trae Young becomes 2nd youngest to join 8,000-point, 3,000-assist, and 1,000-rebound club

Having played merely 27:10 minutes, the 6-foot-1 guard recorded 20 points and 10 assists while shooting at an extremely efficient 47.1/100/100 split.

With his 11th assist of the contest, Young joined the 3,000-assist mark. And at 24 years and 136 days old, the Hawks leader became the youngest player since LeBron James to join the 8,000-point, 3,000-assist, and 1,000-rebound club.

As soon as Trae learned about the achievement he had accomplished, he was humbled to be with elite company. With Murray hyping him up, the shifty guard said:

“It’s cool. For me, wins matter more than the stats. But, anytime you’re mentioned with greats… the work you put in off the court and in the summertime and it translates on the court… it means a lot to me. I hope it means a lot to my teammates. You can’t get an assist without your teammate, so that’s one of my favourite stats because of that. So, I take pride in getting my teammates involved and scoring when I need to.”

NBA Twitter congratulates Ice Trae for his incredible achievement

As soon as Trae’s achievement went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Young has been having an incredible year. Currently, the youngster has been averaging 27 points, 9.9 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game.

