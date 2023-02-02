Trae Young Becomes 2nd Youngest Behind LeBron James for Historic Feat, as Hawks Trash Suns by 32 Points

Feb 1, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates a three point shot against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After suffering a loss in their first contest of the current 5-game road trip, the Atlanta Hawks flew to Arizona and played some impressive basketball against the Phoenix Suns. Coming off a tough 129-125 loss against the Portland Trail Blazers, Trae Young and co. had a much better overall team performance yesterday night.

The contest witnessed Nate McMillan’s boys in the driving seat right from tip-off. Leading by as much as 43 points, the Georgia-based franchise grabbed a huge 132-100 blowout win.

The All-Star duo of Dejounte Murray and Trae put on a show. While the two-way star put up a 21/6/8 performance, Ice Trae had a double-double that got him into the history books.

Trae Young becomes 2nd youngest to join 8,000-point, 3,000-assist, and 1,000-rebound club

Having played merely 27:10 minutes, the 6-foot-1 guard recorded 20 points and 10 assists while shooting at an extremely efficient 47.1/100/100 split.

With his 11th assist of the contest, Young joined the 3,000-assist mark. And at 24 years and 136 days old, the Hawks leader became the youngest player since LeBron James to join the 8,000-point, 3,000-assist, and 1,000-rebound club.

As soon as Trae learned about the achievement he had accomplished, he was humbled to be with elite company. With Murray hyping him up, the shifty guard said:

“It’s cool. For me, wins matter more than the stats. But, anytime you’re mentioned with greats… the work you put in off the court and in the summertime and it translates on the court… it means a lot to me. I hope it means a lot to my teammates. You can’t get an assist without your teammate, so that’s one of my favourite stats because of that. So, I take pride in getting my teammates involved and scoring when I need to.”

Dejounte Murray’s great reaction when he heard Trae Young got his 3,000th career assist. Trae finished with 20 PTS & 12 AST in 27 MINS during the Hawks 32-point win vs the Suns. pic.twitter.com/EfleJApPw1 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 2, 2023

NBA Twitter congratulates Ice Trae for his incredible achievement

As soon as Trae’s achievement went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Trae on pace to break every record lol https://t.co/voJop2y4j6 — Kenny hendrixx (@1kennethedwards) February 2, 2023

Trae continues to place his name among some of the Great to every play this game!#TrueToAtlanta https://t.co/TfzsHwZc4x pic.twitter.com/Ms7Id6Mz3S — Ivan Johnson Jr. Jr. • F.I.L.A. (@jordan23atl) February 2, 2023

Young has been having an incredible year. Currently, the youngster has been averaging 27 points, 9.9 assists, and 2.9 rebounds per game.

