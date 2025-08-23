Napheesa Collier Confesses Most Frustrating Part of Guarding Breanna Stewart Despite Feeling “Like a Great Defender”

Oct 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) shoots as Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) defends during the second half of game three of the 2024 WNBA Finals at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The WNBA has had some heated rivalries in its long history. Napheesa Collier versus Breanna Stewart is right at the top. Two of the W’s best forwards who have been battling it out on the hardwood for years, including in the 20204 Finals. The two former UConn Huskies are constantly in the conversation for the best player in the W, and it is in no part thanks to how ungurdable they are.

Collier and Stewy have since grown close and even launched the new Unrivaled league together. But that doesn’t mean that the feud will ever be forgotten.

Collier recently sat down with Sue Bird to talk about what it’s like going up against the two-time league MVP. The 28-year-old was refreshingly honest about both the highs and the frustrations of defending Stewart.

“My least favorite part, Stew’s a great player. You can play the best defense you want, and she’ll still make it,” Collier stated. “So that is sometimes frustrating cause I’m like, ‘Oh that’s good D I’m right there contesting,’ plop. She’ll make it.”

While not an incredibly unique take, you know exactly what Collier’s talking about. It doesn’t matter if the defense is draped all over Stewart; she’ll still hit that turnaround jumper or midrange pull-up like nobody’s even there. Her play like that is a reason she has three rings in her WNBA career.

But despite Collier finding difficulties in defending Stewy, she also finds the fun in that frustration. “I think the most fun part is honestly the same thing, same side of a different coin,” she explained. “She’s so good when you do get a stop you feel so good. Honestly, I feel like our games are really similar in the way we think and move. For me, I feel like a great defender when playing her because I feel like I know what she’s going to do.”

“Even if you contest, she’ll make it,” Collier reiterated, as if no one understood how good Stewart was the first time she screamed it. It’s understandable why these two formed their own league. The respect Collier clearly has for her rival is through the roof.

Bird, who has seen more than her share of all-time great matchups, chimed in with her own observation. She recalled watching Collier in the 2020 postseason and commented on how her game mimicked Stewarts.

“One of my vivid memories is seeing and thinking, ‘Oh man, she’s got Stewy’s timing.’ You do, you have her timing a little bit,” stated Bird. That’s the kind of compliment that sticks, especially coming from a WNBA legend.

And she’s right. Collier anticipates Stewart’s moves in ways most players can’t. Whether it’s cutting off her drives, timing her contests, or just reading the floor the same way, Collier knows Stewie better than most

It’s what has made watching them together feel like it’s Rodman vs. Malone or Kobe Bryant vs. Paul Pierce. Fans of ball love watching greats claw it out to determine which one is better. Stewart might have the rings, but Collier has enough accolades of her own to remind the world why she’s one of the best.