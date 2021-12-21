“Is this my Charles Barkley moment?”: Isiah Thomas has a hilarious goof-up while making his prediction for the Celtics-Sixers game

Veteran point guard Isiah Thomas has a hilarious slip-up, making his prediction for the Celtics-Sixers game. The two-time champion admits to having a Charles Barkley moment.

One of the top point guards to ever grace the NBA hardwood, Isiah Thomas, forgets the Sixers are playing the Celtics in an away game. Zeke would have WNBA superstar Candace Parker in splits, who would remind the Pistons guard that the game was at the TD Garden.

The Celtics play the Sixers for the second time this month, winning the first game. Both teams have a handful of their player’s missing games due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. However, the good news is both Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid, who were listed doubtful, were in the lineup.

Both Celtics and Sixers were +500 going into this match. Thus a statement game for both teams. Considered one of the top contenders going into the season, both Celtics and Sixers are currently the seventh and eighth seed, respectively.

During a pre-game show on NBA TV, Isiah would state that ‘the home team’ Sixers would lead at halftime, forgetting the game was at the TD Arena.

Isiah Thomas has a Charles Barkley moment.

There is no doubt that Isiah is a top 5 point guard of all time. However, sometimes the greats can also make mistakes. During a pre-game show for the Celtics and the Sixers game, Zeke would hilariously forget that the Sixers team was not playing at home.

When asked who would he expect to lead the game coming into halftime, the Pistons MVP had the following answer.

“Well, I’m gonna go with the home team. I think the Sixers at home, this being a rivalry game they should come out with intensity and energy, and I think they’ll be winning at halftime.”

“Is this my Charles Barkley moment?” 😂@IsiahThomas had to laugh at himself after this moment. #Gametime pic.twitter.com/0eXeZ48frq — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 21, 2021

The above answer of Isiah had co-panelist Candace burst into laughter. The two-time WNBA champion would remind Zeke that the Doc Rivers team was not playing in Philadelphia. Isiah was visibly embarrassed, stating that was this his Charles Barkley moment?

For those that don’t know, TNT’s award-winning show Inside the NBA has a popular segment called Who he play for?

The segment has Charles Barkley guess the team of a certain player. However, the highlight of the quiz is Barkley never getting any answer, despite getting umpteen hints from co-panelist Kenny Smith and host Ernie Johnson.

Thus we cannot wait to have Isiah on Inside the NBA soon. It will be interesting to see Zeke and Chuckster team up for the popular quiz.