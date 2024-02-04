Is Tyrese Haliburton Playing Tonight Against The Hornets? Feb 4th Injury Update On Pacers All Star As He Battles Back Spasms

On Friday, the Indiana Pacers were on the receiving end of an offensive masterclass from the Sacramento Kings in their 133-122 loss at home. Harrison Barnes, Domantas Sabonis, De’Aaron Fox, and Malik Monk scored over 2o points each to win in Indiana and improve to 28-19.

The game’s outcome could’ve been different if Tyrese Haliburton had started for the Pacers. The All-Star guard was limited to only 22 minutes due to back spasms. He recorded 14 points, three rebounds, and one assist.

Haliburton is on the team’s injury report ahead of their game against the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday. He hasn’t fully recovered from his back spasms, and his participation will likely be a game-time decision. The Pacers are treading carefully with their superstar as he nurses himself back to full health after a five-game absence due to a hamstring injury. He’s playing with a minutes restriction, capped at 22.

Haliburton had his worst playmaking performance of the season in the Pacers’ loss to the Kings. He turned the ball over five times and dished only one assist in a dismal outing. The All-Star guard is struggling to play with his injuries. After stringing together three consecutive wins on the trot in his absence, Indiana has lost three straight since his return to the lineup.

Their next opponents, the Hornets, have lost six straight games and will likely finish the regular season with the second-worst record in the league behind the Detroit Pistons. This game could be perfect for Haliburton to bounce back from his awful outing against the Kings. Expect him to play against the Hornets on Sunday.

Tyrese Haliburton to risk health for $53 million

Tyrese Haliburton needs rest to recover from his hamstring injury and back spasms. However, he’s soldiering on and playing through the pain for financial reasons. The All-Star guard has already agreed to a rookie maximum extension with the Pacers and is set to earn $207 million over the next five years. The new contract will kick in on July 1st.

However, per the contract’s terms, Haliburton’s cumulative salary could rise to $260 million if he makes one of the three All-NBA teams. In a normal season, that would’ve been a foregone conclusion. He was in stellar form from the start of the season until six days into 2024, averaging 24.2 points, 12.7 assists, and 4.3 rebounds. He had missed only three of the Pacers’ 36 games until that point and earned an All-Star starting position on the Eastern Conference roster.

However, Haliburton suffered a hamstring injury during his team’s 133-131 win over the Boston Celtics. He was forced to miss ten of the Pacers’ subsequent 11 games. Last season, his lengthy layoff wouldn’t have affected his All-NBA eligibility. However, the NBA’s new rule disqualifies players who’ve missed more than 17 regular season games from winning the MVP award or earning All-NBA nods.

Haliburton’s extended stint on the sidelines took his season tally of games missed to 13. He can miss only four of the Pacers’ remaining 33 games to remain eligible and earn a well-deserved All-NBA nod. He’s forced to come off the bench and play on a minutes restriction to protect his eligibility and add $53 million to his contract extension’s value.

The Pacers star is hoping that his injuries can heal while he continues playing. The new eligibility has left the All-Star guard with no choice but to limp his way through games to earn $53 million more.