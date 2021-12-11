“My hat would say ‘I had no idea'”: Dell Curry congratulates his son Stephen Curry as the Warriors legend prepares to break Ray Allen’s 3-point record

Stephen Curry is inching closer to the top spot on the all-time 3s made list. Dell Curry recalls a story from the 3x champion’s childhood and how Ray Allen foresaw the things his son would achieve in the future.

The Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry is 10 shots away from making history. And what better occasion to achieve this feat than against his brother Seth Curry in the upcoming game against the Sixers.

Fans anticipated this to happen this season. But for Steph to come so close to the #1 spot 25 games into the season just goes to show why he is the greatest shooter in NBA history.

In addition to the unimaginable range, he has been incredibly efficient from the 3-pt line. The current occupant of the #1 spot on the all-time 3s made list, Ray Allen has shown interest in being physically present when Curry passes him.

This will most likely happen against the Sixers or Pacers. However, it would be poetic if Curry waits to do this is MSG playing against the New York Knicks, the team that was originally supposed to draft him in 2007.

Dell Curry was recently asked about his sons and their way to success beyond the arc. He had a hilarious response. “In Chicago the other day I saw LaMelo Ball’s dad at the game wearing a hat that said: I Told You So. Well, my hat would say: I Had No Idea.”

Ray Allen, Dell Curry, and 10-year old Stephen Curry were unbeatable in shooting contests

Dell Curry, who once led the league in 3p%, was totally unaware that his son Stephen Curry would grow up to not only surpass him but become the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA.

Players like Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, and James Harden have changed the way basketball is played. They have somehow made a 30 footer not look ridiculous when there are 17 seconds left on the clock. However, Curry is miles ahead of the other two when it comes to consistency.

His father revealed a story from when he played for the Milwaukee Bucks alongside budding 3-point legend Ray Allen. After practice every day, there were shooting contests and Steph was always present. The 2x MVP teamed up with Allen and his father in the shootarounds, they were unbeatable.

The Bucks head coach was impressed by Curry and asked Dell to bring him along to every practice. Ray Allen on the other hand marveled at 10-year old Steph and told Dell “Man, do you know what you have here?”

The fact that Chef Curry took about 550 fewer games to achieve the same feat as the players around him on the list speaks for itself. He already has the top spot on every 3PM list so far. Once he crosses Ray Allen in the regular season for the all-time record Stephen Curry will officially be the greatest 3-point shooter in NBA history.

