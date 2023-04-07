“Is Zion Williamson On a Ramping Hiatus?”: Bill Simmons and NBA Twitter ‘Disappointed‘ After Pelicans All-Star’s Latest Update

Mar 30, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (C) talks with guard Jose Alvarado (L) and assistant coach Fred Vinson (R) in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Zion Williamson situation never ceases to disappoint New Orleans fans and the Pelicans’ management. In yet another saddening update, the 6ft 6’ forward’s return has been pushed even further.

For some, it would be nothing short of expectations. But for some who got all excited after the went 23-14 at the beginning of the season when he was still playing, this must be heart-breaking.

Analyst Bill Simmons, a big Boston Celtics admirer, looks to be in the latter category of people who expected some massive things from the #1 pick of the 2019 Draft.

Bill Simmons and NBA Twitter are distraught as the return of Zion Williamson postpones

There was an update due for the 2x All-Star’s return as the team has two more games left in the season. Although it came Friday night, the news was not what the fans of the game would have wanted to hear.

This Zion update goes in the non-update Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/YEjVhsNUl1 — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) April 6, 2023

Veteran analyst and the brains behind The Ringer, Bill Simmons, didn’t hold back in showing his disappointment.

“Disappointed there’s nothing in there about him ramping up. So is he not ramping up? Is he on a ramping hiatus?” Simmons wrote on Twitter.

Disappointed there’s nothing in there about him ramping up. So is he not ramping up? Is he on a ramping hiatus? https://t.co/pwA55KHOHB — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 6, 2023

Even the fans went ballistic.

Fat guy is too fat. — Wonka (@WonkaTalksSprts) April 6, 2023

“Zion Williamson was, and remains, a human person who exists” — Nick (@Nicktimus3000) April 6, 2023

His agent should be in the hall of fame for getting him $194M guaranteed after playing in a grand total of 114 games over his 1st FOUR seasons combined. — CMP (@CMP_MD) April 6, 2023

Can the Pelicans make it to the Playoffs without their yet-to-be superstar?

As things stand, the Pelicans have a 41-39 record tied with the LA Lakers, as they stand at the 7th and 8th positions respectively. This is because of Brandon Ingram’s brilliance in March and their 8-2 run in the last 10 games.

With just two games remaining, they cannot finish worse than the #9 position, and so at least a Play-in tournament is in the picture. Now, will they make the most of it and make it to the Playoffs like last season or not, we’ll know in a few days.

If they do, Zion might return for the first round. And if they win both their remaining games of the regular season, they can finish in the last two playoff spots currently occupied by the Clippers and the Warriors.