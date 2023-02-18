‘Fat’ Zion Williamson was Once Called out by ‘Predator’ Karl Malone for Fitness Issues

Karl Malone is the man in the headlines right now. After agreeing to come to Utah to promote the All-Star weekend, the Mailman is gaining popularity. And he once made comments about one of the hottest names in the NBA, Zion Williamson.

Speaking from experience, Malone made very critical comments on Williamson’s health. Karl himself has been one of the beacons of longevity. The Mailman delivered frequently, playing 82 games for 10 seasons straight.

As for Zion, he has been missing for more than half the games this season. And he was voted as an all-star starter. There is no doubt about Williamson’s talent but his health has been a big question mark.

“Zion Williamson needs to get into shape”: When Karl Malone criticized the Pelicans star’s health

At first glance, the comments on Williamson might not have been seen as appropriate. However, Malone knows fitness. And according to him, “Zion needs to get into shape. If he don’t (doesn’t) get in shape, we might not ever know his full potential.”.

Malone even reportedly offered to train Zion when he was 20. And while the Pelicans star didn’t take him up on his offer, he might have benefitted from it.

While we do agree with some of Karl Malone’s comments, keep in mind, he has been in the dark shadow of the media for a while. Insinuating claims of being a ‘predator’ and whatnot. His involvement with a 13-year-old and the subsequent birth of his son, Demetrius Bell has always been the center of attention.

We also think Karl would have used the word ‘fat’ if not for the circumstance.

This season despite starting off in scintillating form, Williamson has been out for a considerable amount of time.

Zion Williamson’s absurd stats and record

With “Zanos” being fit throughout the opening few games of the 2022-23 season, the Pelicans star was averaging 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

And during that time, the Pelicans’ offense was nothing short of spectacular. They were 1st in the West and his injury has been a cause of concern. The pelicans are 13-17 without him.

He will not feature in the all-star game. And for once, Malone’s comments might be right.

