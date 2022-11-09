Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight Vs Bulls? Pelicans Release Availability Report for the All-Star Forward

Nov 7, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith (25) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans despite playing some wonderful basketball just cannot get on a winning streak. Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram going in and out of the starting line-up is one reason for that.

With a solid starting five of CJ McCollum at point, forwards Herbert Jones, BI, and Zion, Jonas Valanciunas at the center, and a strong bench unit, this team has everything to compete for a championship this very season.

But for that, they need to play more matches together to understand each other’s games better as it is pretty different in training compared to real games.

And with Williamson (2), Ingram (4), and Jones (4) missing a combined 10 games between them, their 5-5 record is still decent enough for them to have a launching pad.

Will Zion be available for the game tonight? Let’s find out.

Zion Williamson will take the court against DeMar DeRozan and Co

Tuesday night action at the United Center will see the Bulls host the Pelicans. And Zion will be playing this game to get his team a winning record. Andrew Lopez of ESPN came up with the complete injury report with his Tweet.

With DeRozan being in stupendous form, the Bulls are also looking to get on a winning run, but are not able to do so. They have lost six out of their twelve outings this season and must not be willing to end this season worse than last year.

Although the Bucks eliminated them in the first round, they did finish inside top-6 to save themselves from the risk of getting out in the Play-in tournament itself.

With how they were constructed last season, they should be the championship contenders from the East, but even a deeper player run this season can be soothing to fans. They must defeat Zion and his Pels to start that journey tonight.

