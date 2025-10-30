Austin Reaves ‘Pleads’ For Luka Doncic And LeBron James Tor Return On National TV

Austin Reaves has carried the Los Angeles Lakers’ offense almost single-handedly in the absence of LeBron James and Luka Doncic. It’s a bit of a newer role for AR but he seems to have adjusted incredibly well. Though, it wouldn’t hurt to have the ‘dynamic duo’ back on NBA hardwood.

In the Lakers’ 116-115 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier today, Reaves was everywhere. He scored 28 and dished out 16 assists, tying his career-high. Of course, he ended the game with his buzzer-beating floater, winning the purple and gold their third game of the season. This came after a 51-point explosion against the Kings and a 41-point game against the Trailblazers.

But Reaves hilariously seems to have had enough and wants James and Doncic back on the team. He admitted to it on national television in the aftermath of the game in Target Center.

When asked, in the post-match interview, what Doncic or Bron would say to him following his game-winner, Reaves quipped that he would face criticism since he missed quite a few shots leading up to the moment. But he got somewhat serious right after, stating, “Get back my brother, and LeBron, everybody get back.”

Reaves isn’t shying away from the spotlight. In fact, he’s thriving. But even he knows that carrying the Lakers to glory singlehandedly won’t be possible. With Doncic, James, and an in-form Reaves as the third scoring option, this purple and gold side could be unstoppable.

Head coach JJ Reddick, however, knows that he has to make do with what he has now. So, he’s counting on Reaves as his No.1 option. Even before the 2025-26 season kicked off, he began preparing for a lineup with Doncic or Bron by telling Reaves to treat the Lakers as his team.

“It’s as much Austin’s team as it is LeBron’s team or Luka’s team. I told him he’s out of excuses. You’re no longer the undrafted guy who’s a young player. You’re one of the guys now,” Reddick recalled telling Reaves.

Thankfully for the Lakers, however, Doncic’s injury isn’t too serious. The Slovenian has a finger sprain and a leg contusion, and is set to be re-evaluated next week. It shouldn’t be a very long absence unless something unforeseen takes shape. The same cannot be said about James, sadly.

The 40-year-old on the other hand, is reportedly suffering from sciatica, and may be out for as long as another month, if not more.