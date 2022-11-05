Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Hawks? Former Duke Sensation’s Availability Report 

In a back-to-back, the Pelicans will be facing the Hawks, post their home win against the Warriors. Currently holding a 5-3 record, the New Orleans team is off to a decent start, having made some significant changes to their roster last season, adding the likes of CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas.

Nonetheless, the return of Zion Williamson serves as a crucial turning point. The former 1st pick, who missed the entire 2021-22 season nursing a Jones fracture in his right foot, is looking to climb the heap as he continues to impress with freakish athleticism and dominance in the paint.

However, an injury scare did come to haunt the 6ft 6″ forward when he suffered a scary fall in a play that involved Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson blocking his dunk, resulting in Zion suffering a posterior hip contusion, leading to him missing two games.

Jordan REFUSING to give up on the play ☮️#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/dA9sIwkPx0 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 24, 2022

Fortunately for the hoop fans in New Orleans, Zion would return for the battle of LA, facing the Clippers and Lakers. Nevertheless, the Pelicans medical staff continues to tread cautiously with the 22-year-old.

With the Pels playing back-to-back games, doubts loom over Zion’s availability against the Hawks.

Is Zion Williamson playing tonight?

According to ESPN’s latest injury report, the Pelicans are full strength for the matchup against the Hawks. Thus great news for Zion fans, who get to see their favorite star on back-to-back nights. Nevertheless, the 2021 All-Star could see a restriction on his minutes.

Zion is currently averaging 21.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, shooting an impressive 51.9% from the field. The Pelicans forward continues to rely on his game in the paint, making it a high-risk zone, given the body contact one must endure.

Facing the Hawks, one can expect an interesting matchup between the two young squads. However, there remains uncertainty over Trae Young, who is on a day-to-day basis, given the eye injury he sustained against the Knicks.

