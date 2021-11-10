“We want to be a threat every single night, I think we’re in that position now”: Steph Curry pumps the brakes on optimism following the Warriors’ brilliant start to the season

Man-in-form Steph Curry acknowledged the brilliant start Golden State Warriors have had to the 2021/22 season and suggested that they were a threat to every team in the NBA.

The NBA is a volatile league where fortunes change regularly. Top dogs fall against minnows, while mid-table teams flip their destiny on their head to do wonders.

One team that had been consistent for most of the 2010s was Golden State Warriors, winning three championships. But despite their (and partly Cleveland Cavaliers) dominance over the decade, it must be noted that six different teams have made the final in the last three seasons.

However. Golden State Warriors are making a solid return in an attempt to return to their throne, led by none other than Steph Curry. After ten games, the California outfit sit atop the Western Conference, boasting of the sixth-best offensive rating, and the best defensive rating.

Steph Curry talks Warriors’ improvement, moving to Chase Center, and the importance of a sold-out arena

Talking to the media as part of the post-game pressers after GSW’s win over Atalanta Hawks where he dropped 50 points, Steph acknowledged that the men in blue and gold were off to a solid start in 2021/22.

“You want to be trending in the right direction. We’re obviously 10 games in. A lot of season left. But we want to be a threat every single night to win games, no matter who we’re playing. I think we’re in that position now.”

The Warriors left behind the legendary Oracle Arena in 2019, moving to the Chase Center. Curry, while being reminiscent of the Oracle, held GS’ new home in high regard.

“Chase is starting to pick up a spirit of its own. It’s an unfair comparison to Oracle. We’re trying to put ourselves in position where we’re winning games, protecting home court where we can develop a new identity of what this building means. We had three championships in that building, trying to get one here.

And while Chase Center saw fans for half of the 2019/20 season, it was left empty like rest of the league for over one season. With fans back, and in high spirits, Steph was not one to credit their importance, remarking the importance of a sold-out arena.

“It does make a huge difference having a sold-out arena, that buzz and energy. We talk to the opposing players that come in, they’ve been on the other side of that feeling, pretty comfortable coming into this building the last couple years. They’ve noticed how much of a difference it’s made.”

Golden State Warriors will have to follow up their win against Atalanta when they host 12th place Minnesota Timberwolves today. Another special night awaiting Chef Curry?