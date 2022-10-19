Zion Williamson Weight Loss: Pelicans Star’ Diet and Training to Get to 284 Lbs for 2022/2023 Season

Zion Williamson’s diet during his downtime needs to be hailed a lot more by fans

Zion Williamson is finally back!

After an entire season away from the court, the man has finally been deemed healthy once again. But this time, there’s something a bit different about him.

This time he looks fitter than ever before. And considering he averaged about 27 points per game while he was half as healthy just a couple of seasons ago, that is a dangerous sign for the league.

Undoubtedly, this fills the heart of every NBA fan with immeasurable joy. But, don’t let that override the fact that this was him not too long ago.

Surely, it couldn’t be easy to lose all the weight as soon as he did. He probably even had to pull some extreme measures ahead of this season to make it happen.

So, with that in mind, let’s take a dive into the shocking measures this man had to take, to successfully go down to his playing weight, shall we?

Zion Williamson had to let go of most of his favorite foods to go down to 284 lbs

During the Mountain Dew advert, Zion Williamson was clearly over 310 pounds. So, how in the world is the man down to 284 lbs already?

Well, as per reports, the Pelicans man decided to let go of some of his favorite foods such as bacon, and cheese, instead choosing to either eat them in tiny amounts or not at all.

Instead, the man chose to follow a strict diet plan for his meals during the day.

For breakfast, the man chose to eat a combination of Eggs with spinach and tomato, fruits, and Avocado toast.

As a snack, the man drank a protein shake. Fairly simple.

Then as he got on to lunchtime, he ate a grilled chicken breast. And to go along with it, he had some veggies, rice, and a salad.

Then for the final meal of the day, his main course here would usually be a fish, but once a week, he’d get a steak instead.

And as for his sides for this meal, he once again had some veggies, rice, and salad.

This was Zion Williamson’s miraculous diet plan that helped him go from the heavier side to absolutely shredded. And as far as is known today, he still follows it. And why wouldn’t he?

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, right?

Did Zion Williamson do anything else?

Well doing nothing but consuming food won’t help anyone in the world lose weight. Even if it’s Zion Williamson taking in the healthiest kind.

However, unlike his diet, there is nothing too special he did as a workout. Just rehabilitation and strengthening exercises for his injured knee, alongside some good old cardio.

And of course, his extremely high metabolism deserves some major credit here as well.

Let’s be honest, without it, he’d take at least half a season longer to get into the shape he’s in today.

