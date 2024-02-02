Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Spurs? Feb 2nd Injury Report Issue by Pelicans for All-Star Snub

Dec 28, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) falls to the court as Minnesota Timberwolves guard Bryn Forbes (10) defends during the first half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Pelicans had a tough start to their four-game road trip, suffering losses to the Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics. However, Willie Green’s boys managed to redeem themselves with a solid victory against the Houston Rockets. Now, as they face the San Antonio Spurs, fans hope that the Pelicans can clinch their first two-game win streak in almost 20 days. However, things seem a bit concerning as Zion Williamson has been added to the latest injury report.

Advertisement

In the first few months of the campaign, Zion Williamson was dealing with a pain in his quad. Ahead of the clash against the Houston Rockets, the 6ft 6” forward was sidelined with a bone contusion in his left foot. Citing the same injury, the NOLA franchise has added Williamson to the injury report, listing him as “questionable”.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/cclark_13/status/1753196785156194742?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Willie Green gave an update on Zion and Herb Jones’ injury. As per the head coach of the Pelicans, the two players did practice on Friday and were feeling better. However, he didn’t reveal if the players would be available tonight or not.

“They got on the floor today, they did some movement, went through practice so they’re feeling better. But, I’m sure tomorrow we’ll get an update and it would probably be more of a game time decision,” Green said.

Aside from Herb Jones and Zion Williamson, Larry Nance Jr. is also added to the injury report as “questionable”. In bright news, Cody Zeller has been upgraded to “available”.

Zion Williamson doesn’t get selected for his 3rd All-Star Team

Zion Williamson has had an injury-riddled career. After playing merely 85 regular season games in his first two seasons, the former Duke Blue Devil was sidelined for the entirety of the 2021-2022 season. In the 2022-2023 season, Williamson injured his hamstring and was out for the season after only playing 29 games.

Advertisement

In this campaign, Zanos has managed to prevent any major injuries. Through the first 48 games, the youngster has only missed 10 games. However, when healthy, he has only been averaging 22 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game.

Clearly, his stats aren’t as visually appealing as they’ve been in the past. While fans of NOLA are annoyed at Williamson being snubbed from the 2024 All-Star Game, it isn’t surprising that he didn’t receive a third All-Star nod.