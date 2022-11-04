Is Zion Williamson Playing Tonight vs Warriors? Pelicans’ Star’s Availability Report for Friday

Nov 2, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) moves to the basket against Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) and guard Lonnie Walker IV (4) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson is back after an extremely long hiatus. Having missed his entire third season because of injury, the current season is a path to redemption for the star. With a loss behind the Pelicans, fans will hope to see their star power forward don the jersey against Golden State Warriors.

The official injury report submitted by New Orleans does not include Zion’s name. This essentially means that Williamson will be a part of the active roster on Friday.

He is expected to not only take the court but be a crucial asset in the battle against the reigning champions. The Dubs will be a true test of Zion Williamson’s might.

How will Zion Williamson fare against the Warriors

The Warriors are currently on a 4-game losing streak. That’s the second-longest losing streak of the season only behind the Lakers’ 5-game streak. The reigning champions are in a ‘championship hangover’ and unable to find their rhythm.

The Pelicans on the other hand have come ready to dominate. After their terrible start last season, New Orleans will take no chances in 2022-23 and attack with all they have every game.

Zion will play a crucial role in the battle against GSW. He is one of the strongest, most brutal players in the league. There aren’t many players who could go toe to toe with him under the paint. In fact, Draymond Green is the only player who can hope to guard Zion.

