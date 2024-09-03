Isiah Thomas Shows Love To NBA Legend For Once Leading The League In Scoring And Assists

In the generation where the modern NBA player receives a lot of media attention, Isiah Thomas uses his platform to highlight the achievements of the members of the WNBA and players of his generation. The leader of the “Bad Boys Pistons” recently highlighted an impressive feat that Nate “Tiny” Archibald had achieved once while wishing the latter on his 76th birthday.

Advertisement

A popular basketball social media outlet, Ballislife, shared a montage of Archibald’s highlight plays and wished him a happy birthday. Thomas was amongst the thousands of users to react to this tweet. Expressing love for his competitor, IT wrote:

Legendary Let it be known!! Nate “Tiny” Archibald

Legendary Let it be known!! Nate “Tiny” Archibald https://t.co/mimJXy899y — Isiah Thomas (@IsiahThomas) September 2, 2024

During the 1972-1973 season, the guard became only the second player after Oscar Roberston in history to lead the league in points per game as well as assists per game.

Archibald led the Kansas City-Omaha Kings to a 36-46 record by averaging a league-high in points per game (34) and assists per game (11.4). Despite his historic performance, one that is yet to be replicated, the league didn’t reward him with the MVP honors.

One of the biggest shocks in NBA history – Dave Cowens won the award. However, experts and fans claim that a poor team record cost Archibald what would be his lone MVP award.

Thomas has often expressed his admiration for the Hall of Famer guard. In 1997, years after their retirement, IT recollected his first matchup with Archibald. While chatting with Archibald and Kevin McHale, Tomas revealed being star-struck as “Nate the Skate” erupted for a 24-point and 12-assist performance.

“24 and 12… That’s what you gave me. I remember,” Thomas said in the video from 27 years ago.

Thomas is factually inaccurate. During their first encounter, Archibald led the Boston Celtics to a 129-88 win by recording 24 points and 1 assist. It seems as though Thomas mixed up his first duel against Archibald with the fourth.

In the same 1981-1982 campaign, the Celtics and the Pistons faced off against each other on five occasions. During their fourth matchup, the Boston guard recorded a 22-point and 10-assist double-double.

While Thomas has often revealed being in awe of the 6ft 1” superstar, he’s been the better player during their 12 meetings. While Archibald won more games (8-4), IT averaged more points (19-14.2), assists (10-5.9), and rebounds (3.8-1).