Isiah Thomas Vouches Hard for Jason Williams Claiming Kids Today Just Don’t Understand

Talented young players come into the league every year, making highlight plays from the get-go. But that should not take away from what the older generation of players did in the NBA. One such player who does not get the respect he deserves is the crafty Jason Williams. Therefore, Detroit Pistons legend Isiah Thomas decided to take matters into his own hands and present the White Chocolate’s greatness for the young fans to see.

Thomas recently shared a video of a Jason Williams compilation on X(formerly Twitter), vouching for the White Chocolate’s wizardry on the court. Williams had originally shared the video on his feed with the caption, “Kids today just don’t understand.”

The caption highlighted how the new generation of kids have no idea how good Williams was in that point guard spot. The White Chocolate filled up arenas as fans lined up to watch him play. However, his legacy has mostly been pushed under the rug by posterity because he doesn’t have All-Star selections, MVP-caliber stats, and All-NBA nominations to stamp his greatness.

The video clip is a compilation of Williams’ best moves as a point guard, where he can be seen pulling off insane no-look elbow passes, breaking ankles of some of the most prominent defenders in NBA history, and doing other things that are really hard to describe in words.

Isaiah Thomas captioned the video, “Facts hard facts!!”, attesting Williams’ claim.

Even though IT never went head to head against Williams during his playing days, it is clear that the two-time NBA champion has immense respect for his game and skillset. And he certainly has reasons for that.

A closer look into Jason Williams’ career

Jason Williams was drafted 7th overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 1998 NBA draft. He played for four teams over his 12-year NBA career and also won an NBA championship with the Miami Heat in 2006.

Williams was a crucial part of the Heat’s first title run. Playing as the backup point guard to a veteran Gary Payton, Williams was a perfect fit alongside Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal.

Many people tend to forget just how good White Chocolate really was. He was a true point, looking to pass first and find his open teammates for easy shots on the floor.

However, his lack of All-NBA numbers have prompted fans to mostly treat him like just another role player in the NBA.