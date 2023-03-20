WATCH: Shaquille O’Neal and Joe Rogan Seem to Agree on the Same Thing About ‘KO Artist’ Deontay Wilder

Famed MMA commentator Joe Rogan and four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal are on the same page when it comes to bestowing the title of the greatest knockout artist in the history of boxing. Boxing was incepted over a century ago.

Although the sport took quite some time to grow, it eventually gained prominence through the likes of Sugar Ray Robinson and Muhammad Ali, Joe Frazier and Geroge Foreman. In the wake of their retirement, it was conspicuous that boxing was heading in the right direction.

Up rose Roberto Duran, Sugar Ray Leonard, Mike Tyson, and Lennox Lewis. A significant number of these aforementioned boxers were knockout artists in their own right.

Although, none of them possesses a record as stellar as former lineal heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder. Wilder’s eminence as a relentless coup de grâce boxer has captivated several longtime fans of the sport.

Who has instilled upon him the honor of being branded the greatest knockout artist of all time, including Joe Rogan and Shaquille O’Neal?

Joe Rogan and Shaquille O’Neal declare Deontay Wilder as the greatest K.O artist

Former NBA MVP Shaquille O’Neal has often spoken highly of his regard for combat sports. Diesel recently took to his Instagram story to share a reel of a UFC commentator commending the Bronze Bomber for his power and knockout prowess.

In the clip, Rogan can be heard discussing the subject with current UFC light heavyweight champion, Jamahal Hill. Rogan said

“Greatest one-punch knockout artist in the history of the heavyweight division. I think. I don’t think there’s anybody that has greater one-punch knockout power because you’re talking about a guy whose entire career was knockout wins.”

Hill concurred and responded:

“That last knockout he had, it looked like a jab.”

Rogan continued:

“Moving away. And the dude is stiff.”

Shaq posting that story has led his supporters to believe that he is of the same opinion. Wilder’s recent loss to Tyson Fury led to the American being on the receiving end of a ton of disrespect.

The 37-year-old’s accomplishments inside the squared circle mandate that he garners much more respect.

Deontay Wilder’s career record

At 37 years of age, Wilder possesses a sublime boxing record. Since his debut 15 years ago, Wilder has competed in 46 professional boxing matches.

At present, his record stands at 43 victories, two defeats and one no-contest. Of his 43 triumphs, 42 have come via knockout.

It’s of paramount significance to remember that Wilder’s only two defeats were suffered at the hands of the current heavyweight champion of the world, Tyson Fury. The Bronze Bomber will unequivocally go down as one of the leading boxers of his generation.