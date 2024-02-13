“Pass or Dunk it”: Kyle Kuzma Claims Luka Doncic’s Presence on the Court Makes Daniel Gafford’s Job the Easiest in Sports

Daniel Gafford has tallied 17.5 points, 13 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 1 steal per game on 58.3% shooting in the two games he has played after being traded to the Dallas Mavericks from the Washington Wizards. He now has Luka Doncic to run the floor, who commands a ton of double teams and is one of the most dynamic triple-threat players. Therefore, lanes are often wide open for 6’10” athletes like Gafford to easily exploit. The 25-year-old notched 16 points, 17 rebounds, five blocks, and two steals as he clashed against his former team in less than a week after getting traded.

After witnessing this performance, Gafford’s former Wizards teammate Kyle Kuzma noted how playing alongside Luka Doncic has made the job easier for the center. Dallas Mavericks beat reporter Grant Afseth recently posted Kuzma’s comments during the post-game presser.

“[Daniel]Gafford’s got the easiest job in sports now. Everybody is going to double [Doncic, opening up space for Gafford], he’s just got to catch the ball in the middle of the key, and he just has to make the right play, either pass or dunk it.” Kuzma commented.

The Wizards forward also gave DG props for putting up big numbers and was glad for him. Kuzma added, “16[points] and 17[rebounds] in 24 minutes… I am very happy for him.” While Kuz is on the mark about Gafford benefiting from playing alongside Doncic, who is a double-team magnet, to his credit, the Center has been in rhythm since late January. He has scored in the 15-19 range and has pulled up 11-14 rebounds regularly for the last couple of weeks.

With Doncic, he will only become more efficient and deadly. Apart from the all-around offensive threat in Luka, the big man also has the support of the crafty Kyrie Irving. With two elite ball-handlers and offensive threats like that, he can be a menace when set near the rim. The Mavericks have so far proven that their midseason move to get DG was a hit

Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic strike gold

The Mavs entered the season with a rather tame frontcourt. However, rookie Derek Lively II brought a lot of gusto when he was drafted into the team. But the 2023 #12 draft pick is a work in progress and a conservative scorer. He picked up a nose injury in late January and the Mavs have been extremely thin since then. Therefore, the team needed to boost its frontcourt.

Bringing in an offensive-minded PJ Washington and a superb inside finisher like Gafford certainly gives them more depth. To get Gafford, the Wizards had to trade away Richuan Holmes, whose game has regressed due to injuries. They also gave up a 2024 first-round pick via the Oklahoma City Thunder. But the payoff has been worth it. The 6’10” Center has given them a much-needed inside presence.

His rebounding skills and shot-blocking skills make him a great inside defender and a reliable weak-side help. Ever since acquiring Washington and Gafford, the Mavs have looked much better defensively after struggling for most of the season on that end.