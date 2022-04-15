“It doesn’t irritate me at all went home very happy”: Karl-Anthony Towns on the Clippers’ defense after being fouled out during the game

Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns was unperturbed by the Clippers’ defense on him but applauded Ty Lue and co for doing the best job in the league of containing him.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have clinched a spot in the playoffs, making their 2nd appearance in eighteen-years. The Wolves have been on a phenomenal run post the All-Star break, with their Big 3 boasting Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards doing a great job.

KAT, who made no qualms about claiming to be the best big man shooter, had a career season. Unfortunately, the former ROTY struggled against the Clips during the play-in tournament. Coach Lue had designed the perfect defense on Towns, forcing him to turn the ball or pass to a teammate.

Ultimately, Towns would have to exit the game in the 4th quarter after being fouled out. Nonetheless, teammates Edwards and D’Lo would take the reigns of the team. The duo would carry the Wolves past the finish line, combining for 59-points, having key contributions from Patrick Beverley.

Also read: “Out of Karl-Anthony Towns, Joel Embiid, and Nikola Jokic, KAT is the best scorer”: Timberwolves legend Kevin Garnett declares the former Kentucky player as the best big man scorer

Recently, while acknowledging the Clips’ defense, KAT stated that he wasn’t irritated, and it didn’t work.

Karl-Anthony Towns gives his take on the Clippers’ defense.

It was a tight finish between the Wolves and Clips, with the former emerging victorious. Despite their best player in KAT struggling, the supporting cast stepped up in a big way. Coach Lue put the clamps on Towns, having players double-team on most plays.

The 6″11′ center who had to exit the game in the fourth quarter scored 11-points, 5-rebounds, and 3-assists. Towns was a disappointing 27.3% from the field and was 0-for-2 from beyond the arc. Thus it was a disappointing outing for the three-time All-Star.

However, KAT stated that the Clippers’ defense didn’t work on him but accepted they did a better job than others in the league.

Karl-Anthony Towns on how the Clippers guarded him:

“It didn’t work. It doesn’t irritate me at all. Went home very happy. Shoutout to the Clippers, too. They’ve done the best job all year of anybody with how they want to get the job done on me. And it forced my hand with passing” — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) April 14, 2022

Having won the game, Towns will have the last word, but one cannot deny that the Clippers had his number during the game. Lue and his crew didn’t let the former Kentucky guard a chance to get started, with him having 4-turnovers.

Also read: “Karl-Anthony Towns gets ‘The Finals’ engraved on every basketball in the Timberwolves facility”: Kat and crew aim to bring Minnesota their first NBA championship

High on confidence, the T-Wolves meet Ja Morant and the Grizzlies in their first-round matchup.