“It Drives Me Insane”: Stephen Curry’s Favorite Item of Clothing Is a Big Pet Peeve for Wife Ayesha Curry

Ayesha and Stephen Curry have not shied away from sharing a glimpse of their lives with fans. In 2022, they opened up on a variety of topics while doing a Couples Quiz with GQ. While answering a question about Steph’s favorite item of clothing; she revealed that it is a pet peeve for hers.

Advertisement

The Warriors star’s wife answered, first guessing his Curry brand sneakers, which turned out to be wrong. She then guessed that her husband was talking about his favorite Lululemon boxers. But this was once again the wrong answer.

When Steph finally revealed the right answer, she had a strong reaction. He said that his favorite clothing is any kind of hoodie and Ayesha replied,

“This is a pet peeve. It drives me insane. He falls asleep all the time in hoodies and I have maybe like 50-60 videos on my phone where I catch him like he’s falling asleep in a hoodie and I’m like ‘Another night, another hoodie’. And I’m gonna like compile all the videos of him to make one big video of him. One big video of him sleeping in these hoodies. It drives me insane.”

This pet peeve is obviously something that has bothered Ayesha for a while, considering she has between 50 to 60 videos of him falling asleep in hoodies. Steph gave his reasoning for picking the hoodie as his favorite, stating that is keeps him warm, saying, “I can never be too warm”. It is also a crucial part of his NBA season as well.

Stephen Curry loves wearing hoodies all the time

No matter what occasion, or where he is, Stephen Curry loves to wear his hoodies. During an interview last year, the four-time NBA champion revealed that hoodies are a staple part of his off-court attire. He said, “My go-to 0ff-court outfit is… a hoodie with shorts, jeans, or sweatpants. Every season is hoodie season.”

The Warriors star even took his passion for hoodies and used it to celebrate his first Olympic Gold medal after the 2024 games. He released a hoodie that had Nuit Nuit on it, the French word for ‘Night Night’, his signature phrase and action after a big shot.

Of course, in the midst of this ‘love affair’ of Steph’s with something as basic as hoodies, it should be noted that he does have quite the fashionable wardrobe. His red carpets fits and his bold suits during the Met Gala are ones that should be lauded for their simplicity mixed in with their ingenuity. So, when push comes to shove, the 4x NBA Champion does clean up nice.

Having said that, undoubtedly, Curry has a passion for hoodies and his wife Ayesha is going to have to deal with that for years to come.