“It Gets Nasty”: Stephen Curry’s Brother Seth Curry Opened Up About Facing 4x NBA Champion on the Court

Dec 28, 2019; San Francisco, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry, left, and his brother Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry share a laugh before the start of the third quarter of an NBA basketball game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Seth Curry‘s path to NBA success has been very different when compared with his superstar brother – Stephen Curry. He faced a multitude of challenges to prove he deserved to play with the best. The younger Curry persevered to establish a name for himself which led him to become one of the best shooters in the league.

Seth went undrafted in the 2013 NBA draft and had to join the Santa Cruz Warriors of the NBA Development League. He then bounced around multiple teams before getting a chance to play meaningful minutes with the Sacramento Kings. Since then, he has played with multiple franchises but has been able to showcase his talent and earn the respect of the league.

In his career, Seth has seen many battles with his brother, including a playoff series when representing the Portland Trail Blazers. While speaking to Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on the “All the Smoke” podcast a year ago, he expressed his feelings on the rivalry.

Seth Curry talks about competing against Stephen Curry

When Seth Curry appeared on the “All the Smoke” podcast and was asked about competing with his brother in the 2019 Western Conference Finals, Here is what he had to say:

“For 82 games out of the year, I want to see him play well, I want to see him win. But when we strapping up and playing against each other, It’s the opposite. I am going out there trying to shut him down, wanna see them lose. When we competing, It Gets Nasty!”

The younger brother goes on to acknowledge the greatness of his brother while mentioning how he changed the game. He also speaks about coming out of the shadow of his father and brother, while getting recognized for his own accomplishments:

“It feels good. People look at me who I am and look at my individual game, what I have accomplished. I am confident in my own skin.”

Seth Curry fcould never catch up to his brother

Growing up in Charlotte, the Curry brothers were always into sports. Their father being an NBA player gave them more incentive to achieve success in the field of basketball. Seth talks about how they continuously competed and fought as children. He claimed he was always chasing his older brother.

Seth: “I always felt close enough, I felt like I could beat him, I felt like I was etter than him but I was never really there.”

Despite the constant fights and competition while growing up, it is clear that both brothers have a lot of respect for each other. Their relationship has always been amicable, and they continue to be role models for the rest of the world.