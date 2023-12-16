“It Sounded Cool in the Line”: Anthony Edwards Confesses Lying on His Rap Song About Buying Prada Products

Back in 2021, Anthony Edwards showcased his bars by rapping to his unreleased track. In that sample, he name-dropped the fashion brand Prada.

The line went like this, “Used to dream about a lot of things I gotta lotta, now I am proud of myself so I went and bought some Prada.” That line had some fans wondering if the Timberwolves athlete is a fan of the brand.

During his recent appearance on Complex’s 360 with Speedy Morman, Edwards revealed that he isn’t a fan of the luxury brand and dropped the line just for the rhyme. The humble guard doesn’t care about expensive brands that much.

Midway through the interview, Morman asked Edwards if he liked Prada. The Minnesota guard replied, “I don’t do no Prada.” Then Morman brought up the unreleased track and cited the lines that name-dropped the iconic brand. Edwards had forgotten that he had written that line but it did sound familiar to him. But when the host read out the lyrics, Edwards remembered that it was indeed from one of his unreleased works.

However, it wasn’t his affinity towards the brand that made him write the song. He claimed that rappers “lie all the time” in their songs and that he didn’t do anything unprecedented. Ant revealed, “Yeah, I got some Prada shoes, but I don’t really wear them.”

“Yeah, it sounded cool in the line, so I just said it,” he added.

During the interview, ANT also made it clear that he is not a spendthrift and keeps a close watch on his expenses. Most of the jewelry that he wears is fake except for his trademark chain which has AE carved on it. The Forward places more emphasis on working on his game.

Anthony Edwards is just focused on hooping

The high-flying scorer doesn’t like to engage in binge shopping. Edwards keeps it low-key when it comes to spending. It isn’t a lack of funds that is a problem. After all, he signed a five-year, $217 million contract extension with the Timberwolves in the offseason. He is among the top 50 paid players in the league. If the 22-year-old makes an All-NBA team this season then this contract shoots up to $260 million.

But for the Ant-Man, it is more about hooping than the cash. He leaves all his business decisions to his manager Justin Holland. He lets Holland handle even his agents and only wishes to engage when it is about basketball.

“I tell him, bro leave me alone. If it ain’t about basketball, don’t call me or text, I don’t want to hear about none of that other stuff,” said Edwards.

And surely concentrating on just hooping has paid dividends. He is now leading the charge for the Minnesota Timberwolves who are at the top of the Western Conference. On pace for another 20+ points per game season, Edwards’ exploits have heavily contributed to their 18-5 record at the time of writing.