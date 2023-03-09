Shaquille O’Neal Reveals ‘Shocking’ Top-5 All-Time List, “Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and…”

Shaquille O’neal attends F1 at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. Formula One Mlc 00712

The NBA is in its 76th season. During that time, we’ve seen quite a few extraordinary players take the floor and dazzle us with their talents. There have been brilliant big men like Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and Shaquille O’Neal. Guards like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Magic Johnson, and Stephen Curry. And, forwards like LeBron James, Tim Duncan, Kevin Durant, etc.

As the game evolves and as time passes, there are newer players who keep getting added to the list, and people start forgetting about the players from the past. For the longest time, people have been debating about their Top-5/Top-10 players from all throughout the history of the NBA.

It’s not an easy list to compile, especially when you see the kind of talent the league has seen. However, Shaquille O’Neal made another attempt to compile his Top-5 recently.

Also Read: “I Deserved MVP Over Michael Jordan”: Charles Barkley Gives MJ His Flowers While Defending His ‘93 MVP

Shaquille O’Neal reveals his Top-5 All-Time

O’Neal is one of the most dominant big men to play the sport of basketball and was an absolute beast. He’s considered as one of the Top-10 players all-time. Recently, he was on NBA Rewind with Ahmad Rashad.

There, Big Diesel was asked to name his All-Time Top-5. O’Neal thought for a second and named, “Julius Erving, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.”

When asked if he’d put himself as the 6th man, Shaq thought for a second and talked about how he’s Top-20, nay, Top-10 for sure, but he wouldn’t name himself as the 6th man.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA (@nba)

Continuing he then named his Top-5 position wise,

“Point Guard – Magic Johnson, Two-Guard – Michael Jordan, Three-Guard – Kobe Bryant, Point Forward – LeBron, and at the Center – Kareem/Bill Russell!”

That’s rather very humble of Big Diesel not to name himself in the Top-5, knowing he could very well be there.

Also Read: “If You Didn’t Stand Up to Michael Jordan, He Would Ride You Hard!”: Horace Grant Once Opened Up to Shannon Sharpe About Bulls GOAT

Shaq’s opinion on the GOAT debate

Usually, Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t like to get into the GOAT debate. According to him, he’s played with all of the guys named in the same, so he doesn’t want to put himself in that spot. However, he’s several named Michael Jordan as the GOAT.

However, once LeBron James broke the scoring record, he changed his stance, and declared LeBron as the GOAT.

Also Read: “How the Hell Does Kobe Bryant Have 1 MVP????”: Kyle Kuzma Raises Great Old Debate Regarding Lakers Legend, NBA Twitter Chimes In