“It was Jordan Poole, not Stephen Curry who sealed the Celtics’ destiny in the Finals!”: Draymond Green breaks down how Warriors’ young star shattered Jayson Tatum and co.’s hopes

Warriors’ Draymond Green explains how Jordan Poole shut the doors for the Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors are back at the top of the NBA, as they won the 2022 NBA Championship. With this win, they have solidified their presence as a dynasty, winning 4 rings in eight years. However, this championship might mean the most to them, especially to the core trio.

After being at the top of the hill for five years, the Warriors were at the bottom of the pool for the next two. Coming into the 2021-22 season, people doubted if the Dubs were even a playoff team, let alone a championship contender. However, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green knew, and they kept the faith.

With Stephen Curry leading the crew, players like Andrew Wiggins, Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney, and GP2 stepped up when needed, and took the team home. Taking down the Celtics in 6 games, the Warriors won their 4th Championship in eight seasons, and Curry won his first Finals MVP. However, according to Draymond Green, it wasn’t Curry who had the most important shot of the series, it was Jordan Poole.

“Jordan Poole shattered the Celtics’ hopes with that one bank three”: Draymond Green

After taking Game 4 on the road, thanks to Steph’s monster 43-point game, the Warriors wanted to take the lead at home. They were well on their way to do so, having taken a lead as large as 16-points. However, the Celtics took the 3rd quarter, a quarter known for being the Warriors’ best, and outscored them 35-21, taking a brief 74-72 lead. However, Jordan Poole scored at the buzzer, and gave the Dubs a 1-point lead heading into the 4th.

According to Draymond Green, this shot was the biggest shot of the series. After making a big comeback on the road, the Celtics would’ve been pleased about leading going into the 4th quarter. However, when JP made the shot and got the Dubs their lead back, that would have crushed whatever morale the Cs had, and taken away their spirits.

Whether it was Steph, or it was Poole, the Dubs won the series in 6 games, and are NBA Champions again.