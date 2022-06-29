“Stephen Curry Will be the First $60 Million Man Ever!”: Calculations Show Warriors Superstar Will Accrue Nearly $500 Million in Wages Between 2018-2026  

Stephen Curry is on top of the world right now. He is set to receive the highest payout this season, a whopping $46 million but there’s more!

There is no disputing the fact that Stephen Curry is on a roll. The reigning Finals MVP is being lauded and praised by virtually every pundit and media person.

He is also set to make the most money from an NBA contract this season. Pocketing a cool $46 million, he sits above LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Kevin Durant on this list.

Curry signed a fresh contract worth $215 million just last year and it looks set to pay dividends. But what is more interesting is the fact that he has been the highest wage earner every year since 2018.

Ever since he hit his prime, he has become a household name and the Warriors have risen from obscurity into legendary status.

Highest paid player by season: 2018 — Steph Curry, $35M

2019 — Steph Curry, $37M

2020 — Steph Curry, $40M

2021 — Steph Curry, $43M

2022 — Steph Curry, $46M

2023 — Steph Curry, $48M

2024 — Steph Curry, $52M

2025 — Steph Curry, $56M

2026 — Steph Curry, $60M Worth every penny. pic.twitter.com/v6Hqy5gjJk — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 28, 2022

Stephen Curry will make $60 Million in 2026! Is billionaire status incoming?

From 2018 onwards, till 2026, no NBA player will pocket a higher wage than Stephen Curry. His landmark contract was the first of its kind.

The contract has an average payout of nearly $54 million per year. No NBA player has received an annual wage of more than $45 million in history.

Curry’s contract also incentivizes him to stay with his original team. Termed the “supermax”, this contract is something that only the drafted team can offer its players.

A long line of players, the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jayson Tatum, and Luka Doncic are all set to get their own version of this contract in the coming years.

For now, only Steph sits atop the throne and he will do so for the next 4 years. He will be a ripe old age of 37 when the Golden State Warriors pay him $60 million in 2026. The first time any player will take home that much money in a year.

For all that he has done, we think the payout is justified.

Steph is the first $60M player ever. — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 28, 2022

