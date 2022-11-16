“Don’t call me the C-Word”: Despite 53.1 Million followers, Shaquille O’Neal Explained To Logan Paul why he isn’t a ‘celebrity’

It may be an obvious thing to say, but Shaquille O’Neal is a pretty massive figure within the NBA community. His career proved he is one of the all-time greats, and even after it, his involvement with the league as an analyst has a pretty chasmic effect too.

On top of all that, you have all the different brand deals he does, and his gargantuan net worth of $400 million, and you have what many would refer to as a celebrity.

In most cases, when people are called out to that term, they are honored by it. At the end of the day, it means that they have oftentimes achieved something to gain notoriety. But, we can’t stress the ‘oftentimes’ enough in that category.

However, for Shaq it’s a term he finds insulting. And unfortunately for him, Logan Paul had to take one for a team for us all to find that out.

But, why does he find the term insulting?

Shaquille O’Neal has a pretty strong opinion of celebrities

About a month ago, Shaquille O’Neal sat down with Logan Paul, and the cast of the ‘ImPaulsive’ podcast. And we have to say, it was a pretty entertaining, yet informative interview. Heck, even everyone involved seemed to be enjoying themselves.

But, as mentioned earlier there was one specific moment that didn’t quite go as planned. And we have it right here for you.

Admittedly, that is a little bit harsh to a lot of the people that consider themselves celebrities. However, it is also a fact that Shaq is a more down-to-earth person than most would even think to be.

So, perhaps there is a lot more validity to his feeling insulted by the term than anyone else can imagine.

But, at the end of the day, with a gargantuan following of 53.1 million followers across just Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, he at least has the notoriety of a celebrity.

Sorry Shaq, but that’s the best way we can put it.

Shaquille O’Neal isn’t just well-liked for his time on activities related to the NBA

As mentioned earlier, Shaquille O’Neal is more down to earth than many would even think to be.

The man has been known to be kind and respectful to the common folk despite his status. And no action of his stands as bigger proof of that, as when he bought someone’s engagement ring for them.

Given the prices of these rings, they can cause a pretty massive hole in anyone’s pocket. But despite that fact, the need to show your love for someone through something so materialistic never wanes.

So, it was really sweet of Shaq to spend so much money on somebody he doesn’t even know. And it stands as one of his many activities that give fans an endearing insight into just how big the 7’1” man’s heart really is.

